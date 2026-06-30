Brewers play the Reds leading series 1-0

Cincinnati Reds (39-44, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (51-31, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40…

Cincinnati Reds (39-44, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (51-31, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Rhett Lowder (3-5, 4.81 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Sproat (2-4, 5.43 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -180, Reds +147; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds, leading the series 1-0.

Milwaukee is 27-17 in home games and 51-31 overall. The Brewers have the second-best team ERA in the majors at 3.40.

Cincinnati has a 39-44 record overall and a 20-22 record in road games. The Reds are 16-9 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .298 batting average, and has 12 doubles, nine home runs, 31 walks and 50 RBIs. Brice Turang is 11 for 44 with a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Sal Stewart leads the Reds with 33 extra base hits (18 doubles and 15 home runs). Spencer Steer is 7 for 40 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Reds: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Reds: Dane Myers: day-to-day (body), Eugenio Suarez: day-to-day (hand), Blake Dunn: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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