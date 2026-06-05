Brewers place DL Hall on injured list and designate Jake Woodford for assignment

DENVER (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander DL Hall went on the injured list and right-hander Jake Woodford was designated for…

DENVER (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander DL Hall went on the injured list and right-hander Jake Woodford was designated for assignment as part of a bullpen shakeup to start a six-game trip.

The Brewers also recalled left-hander Brian Fitzpatrick and right-hander Craig Yoho from Triple-A Nashville before their game Friday night at Colorado.

Hall went on the 15-day injured list with a left pectoral strain. The injury had forced him out of the Brewers’ 12-9 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

Woodford allowed four runs over three innings later in that game.

Hall is 0-0 with a 2.03 ERA in 24 games with 32 strikeouts and 24 walks over 31 innings. Woodford is 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA in 16 games.

Yoho is 0-0 with a 1.00 ERA and three saves in 16 relief appearances with Nashville. Yoho has a 1.14 ERA in 110 career minor league outings, but he had a 7.27 ERA in eight games with Milwaukee last season.

Fitzpatrick had a 1.59 ERA in four games with Milwaukee earlier this season. He is 3-1 with a 1.13 ERA in 15 games with Nashville.

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