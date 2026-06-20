Brewers manager Pat Murphy plans surgeries on his hip on Thursday and back during the All-Star break

ATLANTA (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Saturday he plans to have hip surgery on Thursday, when the…

ATLANTA (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Saturday he plans to have hip surgery on Thursday, when the team is off, and a procedure on his back during the All-Star break.

Murphy said he doesn’t expect to miss any games.

Murphy said the discomfort in his back is related to the hip issue. He did not reveal details of the procedures but said the pain has become worse.

“I can’t live like that,” Murphy said. “… I’m having the surgery so it works out good.”

Murphy has been named National League Manager of the Year for each of the past two seasons. He is enjoying another good year as the Brewers lead the NL Central.

The 67-year-old Murphy entered Saturday 235-162 in his third season in Milwaukee. Including a 42-54 record with San Diego in 2015, Murphy’s overall record as a manager in the major leagues is 277-216.

Murphy sat in a chair in the Brewers’ dugout during Friday night’s 3-2 loss to Atlanta in the first game of a weekend series. The Brewers play three games at Cincinnati on Monday through Wednesday, then have Thursday off before beginning a seven-game homestand.

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