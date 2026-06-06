Brewers face the Rockies with 1-0 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (38-23, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-40, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Saturday, 9:10…

Milwaukee Brewers (38-23, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-40, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (0-0); Rockies: TBD

LINE: Brewers -267, Rockies +216; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers meet the Colorado Rockies leading the series 1-0.

Colorado has a 12-17 record in home games and a 24-40 record overall. The Rockies have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .248.

Milwaukee has a 38-23 record overall and a 17-10 record in road games. The Brewers have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .335.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Johnston has 17 doubles, two home runs and 27 RBIs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 9 for 37 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 35 RBIs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 11 for 36 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .273 batting average, 8.17 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (hip), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (ankle), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Brian Fitzpatrick: day-to-day (undisclosed), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Grant Anderson: day-to-day (forearm), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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