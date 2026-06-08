Breanna Stewart scores 28, Han Xu makes 1st career WNBA start, and the Liberty beat the Sun 89-80

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 28 points, including a key putback with 24.8 seconds left, Han Xu had…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 28 points, including a key putback with 24.8 seconds left, Han Xu had 14 points in her first career WNBA start, and the New York Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun 89-80 on Monday night.

Xu started in place of Jonquel Jones, who was a late scratch because of an illness. Jones, who spent six years with the Sun before coming to New York in 2023, had her No. 35 jersey retired by Connecticut before the game.

Connecticut got within 85-80 with 45.9 seconds remaining — the closest the Sun had been in the fourth quarter. Then, Pauline Astier drove into the lane at the other end for a layup attempt that didn’t hit the rim, but Stewart got the offensive rebound and putback.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton scored 11 points off the bench for New York (8-4), which has won five straight games.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Aaliyah Edwards each scored 15 points — both season highs — for Connecticut (2-11), which has lost three straight games. Saniya Rivers scored 12 and Diamond Miller had 10.

Stewart made a 3-pointer to cap the Liberty’s 7-0 start to the third quarter for a 45-35 lead. Laney-Hamilton converted a three-point play with 34.6 seconds left in the third to extend New York’s lead to 65-53.

Brittney Griner (left rib strain) and Aneesah Morrow (left leg strain) did not play for Connecticut.

Sabrina Ionescu (back) did not play for the Liberty.

Up next

New York: At Atlanta on Thursday.

Connecticut: Travels to play Toronto on Wednesday.

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