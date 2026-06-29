Brazil, Germany, Netherlands and Morocco play at the World Cup in the round of 32, in photos

Day 19 of the World Cup marks the second day of the round of 32, with five-time champion Brazil facing…

Day 19 of the World Cup marks the second day of the round of 32, with five-time champion Brazil facing Japan, four-time winner Germany taking on Paraguay and the Netherlands meeting 2022 semifinalist Morocco on Monday.

The winners advance to the round of 16 while the losers are eliminated.

Brazil leans on Vinícius Júnior and Matheus Cunha for its attacking power, and Germany on Deniz Undav and Jamal Musiala. Morocco will have captain Achraf Hakimi leading the defense against a Dutch team looking to win the World Cup for the first time after three losses in previous finals.

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