Boone: No timetable on re-imaging Judge’s rib injury

BOSTON (AP) — The New York Yankees remained in limbo on a date for slugger Aaron Judge to return from…

BOSTON (AP) — The New York Yankees remained in limbo on a date for slugger Aaron Judge to return from a fractured rib, manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.

Boone gave a brief update on Judge before the Yankees wrapped up a four-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Boone said Judge, out since early June with a rib stress fracture, is still awaiting follow-up imaging.

“I don’t know exactly when,” Boone said. “He’s doing some workout stuff in the weight room. I don’t know all that he’s doing specifically, but I think he’s doing some more things than he was initially.”

Boone said a timetable for the three-time MVP to have the injury re-imaged remained unclear.

Judge was placed on the 10-day injured list June 5, retroactive to June 2.

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