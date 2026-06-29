BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Brazil-Japan, World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new profile using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here, then get a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus offer for any MLB game today and Netherlands vs. Morocco.

What Is the BetMGM Bonus Code for the World Cup Today?

The BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 unlocks a $1,500 first-bet offer for new users in most U.S. states. Players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia should use bonus code TOP150 to get a $150 bonus (bet $10, get $150 if your bet wins).

Both codes are valid for all FIFA World Cup Round of 32 matches on June 29, 2026, including Brazil vs. Japan (1:00 PM ET) and Germany vs. Paraguay (4:30 PM ET).

Detail Info Bonus Code (Most States) TOP1500 Offer (Most States) $1,500 First-Bet Offer Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 (if your bet wins) Eligible Wagers Any World Cup match on June 29 Requirements 21+, new users, present in participating state Last Verified June 29, 2026

How Do You Claim the BetMGM Bonus Code for the World Cup?

Follow these steps to activate the BetMGM welcome offer:

Create a new BetMGM account — Click through to BetMGM and begin the registration process. Enter your bonus code — Use TOP1500 (most states) or TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) when prompted during sign-up. Verify your identity — Provide standard personal information (name, DOB, last four of SSN). Deposit at least $10 — Use any of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Place your qualifying bet — Wager on any World Cup match, including Brazil vs. Japan or Germany vs. Paraguay.

Your bonus activates immediately after your first qualifying wager is placed.

What Are Today’s World Cup Odds on BetMGM? (June 29, 2026)

Here are the current BetMGM odds for today’s Round of 32 fixtures:

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Brazil vs. Japan 1:00 PM -150 / +280 / +420 O/U 2.5 (+100 / -122) Germany vs. Paraguay 4:30 PM -300 / +400 / +850 O/U 2.5 (-142 / +116)

Odds as of June 29, 2026, at 12:12 PM ET from BetMGM.

Brazil vs. Japan: Key Betting Insights

Favorite: Brazil (-150 moneyline)

Brazil (-150 moneyline) Underdog: Japan (+420 moneyline)

Japan (+420 moneyline) Draw: +280

+280 Total Goals Line: Over/Under 2.5 (Over +100 / Under -122)

Over/Under 2.5 (Over +100 / Under -122) Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET

Brazil enters as the clear favorite in this Round of 32 elimination match. The total goals market leans toward the under at -122, suggesting oddsmakers expect a tightly contested, lower-scoring affair. Japan must overcome significant odds as a +420 underdog to advance.

Germany vs. Paraguay: Key Betting Insights

Favorite: Germany (-300 moneyline)

Germany (-300 moneyline) Underdog: Paraguay (+850 moneyline)

Paraguay (+850 moneyline) Draw: +400

+400 Total Goals Line: Over/Under 2.5 (Over -142 / Under +116)

Over/Under 2.5 (Over -142 / Under +116) Kickoff: 4:30 PM ET

Germany is the heaviest favorite on today’s slate at -300. Unlike the Brazil-Japan matchup, oddsmakers favor the over in this game (-142), projecting a more open, attacking contest against Paraguay.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the BetMGM bonus code for June 29, 2026?

Use TOP1500 for a $1,500 first-bet offer in most states, or TOP150 for a $150 bonus in MI, NJ, PA, and WV.

Can I use the BetMGM bonus on World Cup games?

Yes. Both bonus codes can be applied to any FIFA World Cup match available on BetMGM, including today’s Brazil vs. Japan and Germany vs. Paraguay fixtures.

What is the minimum deposit to activate the BetMGM bonus?

The minimum deposit is $10 to activate either the TOP1500 or TOP150 offer.

Who is favored in Brazil vs. Japan today?

Brazil is favored at -150 on the moneyline. Japan is a +420 underdog.

Who is favored in Germany vs. Paraguay today?

Germany is heavily favored at -300 on the moneyline. Paraguay is a +850 underdog.