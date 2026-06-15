BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for World Cup + MLB Games Monday

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Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 (most states) to receive a $1,500 first bet offer and the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) for a $150 bonus. Use this link here to get started, and dive into a Monday full of World Cup and MLB action.







BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for World Cup Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First-Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 15th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details: Finding Value on the June 15 Slate

If you are a bettor looking to exploit market inefficiencies in today’s international action, it goes without saying that the BetMGM bonus code unlocks excellent value. Whether you are backing Belgium to handle business against Egypt or looking to play a longshot upset when Saudi Arabia takes on Uruguay, this welcome promotion gives you the flexibility to build your bankroll on the June 15 slate.

How you maximize the promotion depends entirely on your location. New users registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a special bet $10, get $150 bonus if your first bet wins. Meanwhile, savvy sports fans in all other participating U.S. states are eligible to claim a $1,500 first-bet offer. If your qualifying wager falls short, you will get your stake back in bonus bets, letting you reload and find a new edge in future fixtures.

Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus Today

The 2026 FIFA World Cup rolls on with a fascinating Matchday 1 slate on June 15. We’ve seen time and time again that the group stage is where smart bettors find the best consensus odds. Today’s action features a trio of compelling contests that offer plenty of angles, highlighted by Belgium taking on Egypt, Saudi Arabia clashing with Uruguay, and Iran meeting New Zealand later in the evening.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Belgium vs Egypt 3:00 PM -161 / +290 / +425 Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay 6:00 PM +600 / +310 / -213 Iran vs New Zealand 9:00 PM -108 / +220 / +340

Odds as of June 15, 2026 from BetMGM.

Belgium vs Egypt Analysis

Belgium heads into their opening round matchup as solid favorites on the moneyline at -161. Based on recent win probability models, we put a lot of stock in Belgium’s 59.4% chance to secure three points in this clash. Egypt enters as a sizeable longshot with a 16.6% win probability and +425 moneyline odds, while the draw is priced at +290 (23.9% probability). Bettors looking for a different angle to mitigate risk can also find Belgium heavily favored on the draw no bet market at -417, while Egypt’s draw no bet odds sit at an intriguing +300 for those hunting for a big payout.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Analysis

Uruguay enters this Matchday 1 fixture as the heaviest favorite on the June 15 slate, sitting at -213 on the moneyline with a leading 64.8% win probability. Conversely, Saudi Arabia faces a steep uphill battle with just a 13.2% chance of victory and +600 moneyline odds to pull off the shocker. The draw is listed at +310 (21.9% probability). Given the massive tilt in the odds, there is distinct value in the handicap markets: Uruguay is listed at +130 to cover a -1.5 goal handicap, while Saudi Arabia is priced at -182 to cover the +1.5 spread.

Iran vs New Zealand Analysis

The evening caps off with IR Iran facing New Zealand. IR Iran is favored to start their tournament with a victory, carrying -108 moneyline odds and a 49.9% win probability. New Zealand comes back at +340 on the 3-way moneyline, holding a 21.7% chance to win outright, while the draw is listed at +220 (28.4% probability). The handicap market reflects a highly competitive matchup on paper, pricing IR Iran at -118 on the -0.5 spread and New Zealand at -120 to cover +0.5. It does stand to reason that this could be the tightest contest of the day.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started is a straightforward process. Once your new account is set up and the offer is activated, you can apply your promotion to any of the World Cup matches on the board. Whether you are looking to back Belgium, Uruguay, or IR Iran, your offer is valid across the entire slate.

To activate your preferred welcome offer, follow these simple steps: