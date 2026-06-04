Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $365 Bonus for MLB, Stanley Cup Final Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, we can unlock $365 in bonus bets just by putting down a $10 wager on any of today’s matchups. Register here to get in your first wager on an MLB game or the Stanley Cup Final.

It pays out whether that first ticket wins or loses, giving us a real chance to build a healthy bankroll, as long as the qualifying bet settles within 30 days. Note that if you are betting from Illinois or Tennessee, you will alternatively receive a Bet $10, Get $150 bonus. Plus, our friends registering from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will get the standard reward along with an extra 50 spins for bet365’s online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for MLB Action Today

Before we lock in our wagers on tonight’s exciting baseball slate, let’s make sure we are maximizing our starting bankroll. Whether I am backing the National League-leading Atlanta Braves (42-20) to defend Truist Park against the Toronto Blue Jays (29-33) or taking the Los Angeles Dodgers (40-22) on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks (32-29), I always want to ensure I’m getting the best possible value.

Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets

Let’s break down exactly how this bet365 bonus code works. New bet365 users can snag $365 in bonus bets simply by laying down just $10 on any matchup today, regardless of whether that initial bet wins or loses. For example, if we place a $10 qualifying wager on Shota Imanaga and the Chicago Cubs (32-30) hosting the Athletics (30-31) at Wrigley Field, we will receive the bonus bets no matter the final score.

You just need to make sure your qualifying bets settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and feature minimum odds of -500. This means taking a standard -450 selection is perfectly fine, but backing a heavy favorite at -800 won’t qualify. Once those bonus bets are added to our balance, they expire seven days later, giving us a full week to use them on the busy MLB schedule—perfect for trying out some runline parlays or other exotic wagers.

Just remember, the sign-up offer varies slightly by state: new users in IL and TN get a Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets promotion, while users from PA, NJ, and MI will receive the standard offer plus 50 spins for bet365’s online casino.

MLB Betting Lines for June 4th

Now for the fun part: handicapping the slate. Here are the consensus odds for today’s MLB schedule. You can find these lines and more by checking the bet365 sportsbook before the first pitch. Let’s see where we can find a nice pay day.

Matchup Moneyline Runline Total Toronto Blue Jays @ Atlanta Braves Blue Jays +171 / Braves -207 Blue Jays +1.5 (-124) / Braves -1.5 (+103) 7.5 (O -107 / U -113) Athletics @ Chicago Cubs Athletics +115 / Cubs -136 Athletics +1.5 (-173) / Cubs -1.5 (+144) 10.0 (O -118 / U -102) Pittsburgh Pirates @ Houston Astros Pirates -106 / Astros -112 Pirates -1.5 (+151) / Astros +1.5 (-184) 8.5 (O -109 / U -110) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Arizona Diamondbacks Dodgers -136 / Diamondbacks +115 Dodgers -1.5 (+116) / Diamondbacks +1.5 (-138) 9.0 (O -111 / U -108)

One of the most intriguing matchups I’m keying in on features the Toronto Blue Jays traveling to face the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta enters as a heavy -207 moneyline favorite, backed by the dominant arm of veteran ace Chris Sale. Sale has been practically unhittable this season, posting a stellar 2.015 ERA alongside a 10.746 K/9 rate across 1,038 total pitches thrown. That is exactly the kind of pitching consistency we love to anchor our wagers around.

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros host the Pittsburgh Pirates in what oddsmakers expect to be a tightly contested affair. Houston is a slight -112 home favorite at Daikin Park. The Astros will lean heavily on slugger Yordan Alvarez in the middle of their lineup.

Alvarez is enjoying a massive season at the plate, already mashing 21 home runs to go with 44 RBIs and a superb .316 batting average. Pairing an Alvarez player prop with a moneyline ticket might just be the sophisticated bet we need for a bigger payout.

Bet365 Bonus Code Guide for New Customers

Ready to get in on the action? Getting started and claiming your rewards ahead of tonight’s MLB slate is a quick and straightforward process.

Sign Up: Create a new account here. You will need to register using standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) so they can verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when prompted. This guarantees you are entered and eligible for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Claim the Offer: Claim the sign-up promotion directly through the bet365 app interface. Place Your Wager: To fully activate the offer, place a qualifying cash bet of at least $10 on any eligible MLB market today.

We are in this together—whether your initial $10 wager wins or loses, bet365 will credit your account with the bonus bets as soon as the game concludes and your ticket settles.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.