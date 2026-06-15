Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $365 Bonus for Any World Cup Game This Week

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The bet365 bonus code WTOP365 provides all new users who use this link here to sign up with a $365 bonus to use on all World Cup games today.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for World Cup Bonus

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $365 New bet365 User Offer (IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 15th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets

We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 provides an immediate boost to your betting portfolio. New bet365 users can claim $365 in bonus bets simply by wagering $10 on any World Cup matchup, such as the upcoming clash between Belgium and Egypt.

The outcome of your game doesn’t matter; win or lose, the bonus is yours. To qualify, your initial bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and feature minimum consensus odds of -500. So, backing a -450 moneyline favorite is perfectly fine, but a heavily juiced -800 prop will not trigger the bonus. Once your wager settles, the bonus bets will hit your account and remain active for 7 days before expiring.

Please note the regional differences in the market. Bettors located in Illinois and Tennessee are eligible for a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets” promotion to use on fixtures like Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay. Furthermore, users registering from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will receive 50 free spins for the bet365 online casino, adding an excellent layer of crossover value alongside your sportsbook action.

How to Use bet365 World Cup Bonus Today

The current schedule serves up five pivotal Round 1 group-stage clashes across Groups F, G, and H. It is never too early to look at how these early results will impact futures prices and advancement scenarios. With Spain opening their Group H campaign and a heavily depleted Uruguay squad taking the pitch, the betting markets are ripe for analysis.

World Cup Odds for June 15

Matchup (Kickoff Time ET) Home ML Draw Away ML Spain vs Cape Verde (12:00 PM) -694 +1024 +2532 Belgium vs Egypt (3:00 PM) -146 +318 +502 Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay (6:00 PM) +658 +357 -184 Iran vs New Zealand (9:00 PM) +100 +252 +361

*Odds as of June 15

Spain vs. Cape Verde: Group H (Round 1). Spain commands the board with an 87.4% win probability, making them the heaviest favorite of the slate.

Group H (Round 1). Spain commands the board with an 87.4% win probability, making them the heaviest favorite of the slate. Belgium vs. Egypt: Group G (Round 1). Belgium enters as the clear favorite (59.4% win probability) in a crucial spot to set the pace in Group G.

Group G (Round 1). Belgium enters as the clear favorite (59.4% win probability) in a crucial spot to set the pace in Group G. Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay: Group H (Round 1). A highly volatile matchup that presents fascinating longshot potential due to a major roster shakeup.

Group H (Round 1). A highly volatile matchup that presents fascinating longshot potential due to a major roster shakeup. Iran vs. New Zealand: Group G (Round 1). The nightcap offers a critical battle for early group positioning, with IR Iran holding a slight edge.

We’ve seen time and time again that qualitative factors—like player availability and situational context—drive market movement just as much as raw statistics. The most glaring storyline of the day revolves around Uruguay. They enter their opening match against Saudi Arabia decimated by injuries. Key contributors Ronald Araujo, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Jose Maria Gimenez, and Joaquin Piquerez are all confirmed missing. To make matters worse, Sebastian Caceres and Matias Vina are listed as doubtful. When a favorite is missing this much foundational talent, it does stand to reason that an underdog like Saudi Arabia (+658 implied ML) presents tremendous value, even with Nawaf Alaqidi sidelined for their side.

Elsewhere on the board, Belgium must navigate their matchup against Egypt without injured defender Zeno Debast. Heavyweights Spain could be without Victor Munoz, Nico Williams, and Lamine Yamal, who are all currently doubtful. Finally, Iran might be missing Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Mehdi Torabi for their critical fixture, while New Zealand is closely monitoring the doubtful status of Ryan Thomas. Factoring in these personnel updates is exactly how an informed bettor identifies a true analytical edge.

How to Activate the bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Getting started with this World Cup promotion is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus before the opening whistles blow:

Register a New Account: Download the bet365 app and create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be absolutely sure to input the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to be officially entered into the welcome promotion. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Claim the Offer: Head to the promotions tab within the bet365 app and officially claim the welcome offer. Place Your Qualifying Bet: To activate the bonus, place a qualifying cash wager of at least $10 on any eligible World Cup market—such as a moneyline pick for IR Iran vs. New Zealand or a goalscorer prop for Belgium vs. Egypt.

Once your $10 qualifying wager settles, bet365 will automatically credit your account with the bonus bets, giving you a serious arsenal to tackle the rest of the tournament’s action.