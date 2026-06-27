Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for World Cup, MLB This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you utilize the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 offer to create a new account here, you will unlock the new $150 bonus offer to use for all of today’s World Cup and MLB action.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: $150 Betting Bonus

Before locking in your positions on upcoming clashes like England taking on Panama or the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the San Diego Padres, review the foundational offer details below to ensure you extract the maximum value from your bet365 registration.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed June 27th, 2026

New bet365 users can claim a substantial $150 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 initial wager, effectively removing the risk from your first bet since the bonus is guaranteed regardless of the outcome. If you decide to back a heavy favorite like Argentina taking on Jordan, it is vital to note the parameters of the promotion.

Your selected market must meet a minimum odds requirement of -500. In practical terms, this means a selection with -450 odds is a perfectly qualifying play, but an overwhelming favorite sitting at -800 would not trigger the promotion. Furthermore, the qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once your initial wager settles, the bonus bets will be credited directly to your account balance and will expire seven days after they are issued. Carefully mapping out your bets to align with these constraints is a proven recipe for success.

Bet365 World Cup Saturday Markets

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) Panama vs England (5:00 PM ET) +1600 +700 -700 O/U 3.5 Croatia vs Ghana (5:00 PM ET) -134 +230 +450 O/U 2.5 Congo DR vs Uzbekistan (7:30 PM ET) -134 +300 +320 O/U 2.5 Jordan vs Argentina (10:00 PM ET) +1200 +650 -550 O/U 2.5

Panama vs England: Taking place in East Rutherford, NJ, this Group L clash marks the third round of the group stage.

Taking place in East Rutherford, NJ, this Group L clash marks the third round of the group stage. Croatia vs Ghana: This Group L fixture will kick off in Philadelphia, PA.

This Group L fixture will kick off in Philadelphia, PA. Congo DR vs Uzbekistan: Hosted in Atlanta, GA, this Group K battle will help settle the third round of the group phase.

Hosted in Atlanta, GA, this Group K battle will help settle the third round of the group phase. Jordan vs Argentina: Set to unfold in Arlington, TX, this Group J showdown serves as Argentina and Jordan’s third round of group play.

England enters as a steep -700 moneyline favorite over Panama, while Argentina sits at a commanding -550 against Jordan. However, injury reports will play a crucial role in predicting match outcomes and total goal performance. England’s midfield and defensive stability could be tested, as both Declan Rice and Reece James are currently listed as doubtful. Meanwhile, Argentina will be without key defender Cristian Romero for their headline match, and Panama lists midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla as doubtful. In the other Group L clash, Ghana will miss Lawrence Ati Zigi when they take on favored Croatia (-134). Monitoring these absences is critical for finding value in alternate markets or player props.

Saturday MLB Matches: Expanding Your Betting Portfolio

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the soccer pitch, Saturday’s Major League Baseball schedule offers an excellent alternative to utilize the bet365 welcome bonus.

Saturday’s marquee matchups include:

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants

Activate The bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offer

Securing your welcome bonus ahead of the upcoming World Cup and MLB matches requires a specific, step-by-step approach. Follow these instructions to ensure your bonus bets are properly credited:

Register a New Account: Click here and sign up as a new customer. You must provide standard personal information—including your full name, email address, date of birth, and physical address—to formally verify your identity and legal betting location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, you must enter the bonus code WTOP365 when prompted. This exact code is required to qualify for the new user promotion. Claim the Offer: Once your account is verified, log in and claim the welcome offer directly via the bet365 app interface. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and deposit a minimum of $10 into your account using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Browse the World Cup or MLB markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on your preferred matchup, ensuring the odds are -500 or longer.

Once your initial $10 wager officially settles, bet365 will credit your account with the bonus bets, arming you with additional capital to strategically navigate the remainder of the sports schedule.