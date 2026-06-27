Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for Panama-England, World Cup, MLB Games

Sign up with the most recent bet365 bonus code WTOP365 here, then place a wager of $10 on any World Cup match today to get $150 in bonus bets.
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 For World Cup Matches Today
As the World Cup 2026 action intensifies, establishing a bankroll with this promotional offer is a great way to get started. Whether you are analyzing the heavy favorite in the Argentina vs. Jordan clash or seeking value in the Ghana vs. Croatia fixture, here is a complete structural overview of the current bet365 welcome offer:
|Bet365 Bonus Code
|WTOP365
|new bet365 User Offer
|Bet $10, Get $150
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Information Verified On
|June 27th, 2027
|Promotion Confirmed By
|WTOP
New bet365 users can secure an automatic $150 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 wager. The true edge of this promotion lies in its guaranteed nature: you will receive the bonus payout regardless of your initial wager’s outcome.
To qualify, your initial bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must meet a minimum odds requirement of -500. This metric is critical to understand; a moneyline selection priced at -450 is perfectly acceptable, but backing a heavy favorite at -800 would mathematically disqualify the wager from the promotion. Once your bonus bets are deposited into your digital balance, you will have a strict seven-day window to utilize them before they expire.
Use Bet365 Bonus Code For World Cup Saturday Matches
|Matchup (Kickoff Time)
|Home ML
|Draw
|Away ML
|Total Goals (O/U)
|Panama vs England (5:00 PM ET)
|+1600
|+700
|-700
|O/U 3.5
|Croatia vs Ghana (5:00 PM ET)
|-134
|+230
|+450
|O/U 2.5
|Colombia vs Portugal (7:30 PM ET)
|+290
|+260
|-110
|O/U 2.5
|Jordan vs Argentina (10:00 PM ET)
|+1200
|+650
|-550
|O/U 2.5
- Panama vs England: Taking place in East Rutherford, NJ, this Group L clash features England as a massive favorite to secure a result. Panama enters seeking a historic upset in this final round of group stage play.
- Croatia vs Ghana: Played in Philadelphia, PA, this critical Group L fixture sees both sides fighting for pivotal points to secure knockout stage positioning.
- Colombia vs Portugal: Kicking off in Miami, FL, this Group K matchup is statistically poised to be the most competitive fixture of the day as the group stage concludes.
- Jordan vs Argentina: Hosted in Arlington, TX, this Group J battle features defending champions Argentina listed as overwhelming favorites in their final group match.
From an analytical standpoint, the marquee matchup of the slate is undoubtedly the clash between Colombia and Portugal. As both nations jockey for the top position in Group K, Portugal is currently priced as a slight moneyline favorite (-110). However, Colombia possesses the underlying attacking metrics and offensive talent necessary to challenge for the victory.
Factoring in roster availability is a good recipe for success when projecting match outcomes, and injury news could significantly alter the odds across this slate. England’s midfield and defensive structure may require tactical adjustments, as both Declan Rice and Reece James are listed as doubtful. Within the same group, Panama’s Adalberto Carrasquilla is doubtful, and Ghana will be forced to play without starting goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi. Furthermore, defending champion Argentina will be without the services of center-back Cristian Romero due to injury as they take on Jordan, while Portugal may suffer from a lack of defensive depth with Tomas Araujo listed as doubtful.
Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365
Getting started and claiming your World Cup welcome offer requires a simple, step-by-step process. To ensure your account is properly credited with bonus bets, follow these instructional steps:
- Sign Up: Click here and create a new sports betting account. You will be required to register by providing standard identity-verification metrics, including your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, strictly ensure you input the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to lock in your eligibility for the promotion.
- Claim the Offer and Deposit: Once your identity is verified, navigate to your account menu within the bet365 app to officially claim the welcome offer. Proceed to make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure, approved banking methods.
- Place a Qualifying Wager: Analyze the World Cup odds market and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on any match on the slate (ensuring the selection meets the -500 minimum odds requirement).
- Get Your Bonus Bets: Whether your initial wager results in a win or a loss, bet365 will automatically credit your account with the bonus bets as soon as your qualifying bet settles.