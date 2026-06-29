Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus For Any World Cup, MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 through our link here, then bet $10 on any World Cup or MLB matchup to get $150 in bonuses guaranteed.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 For $150 World Cup Bonus

Before locking in your wagers on upcoming Round of 32 fixtures, review the specific parameters of the bet365 welcome offer below:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified June 29th, 2026 Confirmed By WTOP

The mechanics of the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 are straightforward and highly advantageous for new users. When you register and place a $10 wager on eligible markets, you will receive $150 in bonus bets whether your initial selection wins or loses.

To qualify, your first bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must meet a minimum odds requirement of -500. In practical terms, a favorite with -450 odds is perfectly eligible, but selecting an extreme favorite at -800 odds falls outside the qualifying parameters. Once your initial bet settles, the bonus bets are credited to your account balance and will expire seven days after issuance.

Bet365 World Cup Monday Odds

The odds for tonight’s prominent matchups are listed below:

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) Germany vs Paraguay (4:30 PM ET) -300 +400 +850 O/U 2.5 Netherlands vs Morocco (9:00 PM ET) +130 +210 +240 O/U 2.5

Germany enters the afternoon matchup against Paraguay as a substantial -300 moneyline favorite. However, from an analytical perspective, bettors should note the defensive lineup adjustments Germany is forced to make. Center-back Nico Schlotterbeck is officially ruled out with an injury, and Nathaniel Brown is listed as doubtful. Despite these gaps, Paraguay (+850) might struggle to capitalize as they are missing key pieces of their own; Diego Gomez is out serving a suspension, and Omar Alderete remains doubtful due to injury.

In the evening fixture, the Netherlands and Morocco will clash at Estadio Monterrey. The oddsmakers expect a much tighter contest, listing the Netherlands as slight +130 favorites. Morocco (+240) has consistently demonstrated an ability to outperform their underlying metrics under pressure on the international stage.

Additional Betting Markets: Today’s MLB Slate

Diversifying your betting portfolio is a standard recipe for success. If you are not much of a soccer fan, today’s Major League Baseball slate provides several compelling matchups to serve as your qualifying wager.

New users can apply the offer to any of the following MLB games scheduled for today:

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

Whether you target a traditional moneyline, a run line, or a specific player prop in these baseball matchups, the same -500 minimum odds requirement applies to trigger your welcome bonus.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Sign Up For $150 Bonus Offer

Getting started and securing your bonus funds is a streamlined process. To lock in the WTOP365 welcome offer ahead of the World Cup or MLB slates, follow this logical progression:

Register a New Account: Click here to open a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your geographic location. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when prompted. Claim the Offer: Once registration is complete, navigate to the account menu within the bet365 app and officially claim the promotional welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your sportsbook account by depositing a minimum of $10 utilizing one of bet365’s secure payment portals. Place Your Qualifying Wager: To fully activate the promotion, place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on any eligible market—such as a World Cup moneyline or an MLB total—ensuring the odds are -500 or longer.

Once your initial $10 wager officially settles, bet365 will credit your account with the allotted bonus bets.