Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $365 Bonus for MLB, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup This Weekend

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can redeem the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to receive a $365 bonus to use for a loaded weekend of MLB regular seasonƒre games, the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup finals. Click here to get started.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for MLB, NBA Finals Betting

Before you start analyzing player status or locking in your futures prices on the upcoming baseball slate—whether you are backing the 37-25 New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox or siding with the 40-23 Los Angeles Dodgers as they host the Los Angeles Angels—securing the right promotional offer can maximize your betting potential. We put a lot of stock in finding positive expected value, and the right welcome bonus is key to that strategy.

Below is the complete overview of the current bet365 sign-up promotions available for new users ready to dive into the MLB action:

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $365 New bet365 User Offer (IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 6th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets

New bet365 users can unlock a generous welcome offer, receiving $365 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 wager, regardless of whether that initial bet wins or loses. To qualify, your first bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must contain minimum odds of -500. This means a -450 selection is perfectly fine, but laying juice on a heavy -800 favorite will not qualify. Once your qualifying bet settles, the bonus bets will be credited to your account and will expire seven days after being added. This gives you a full week to utilize your bonuses on the diamond, perhaps backing the New York Mets as they take on the San Diego Padres.

While the core offer is widely available, there are a few important state-specific variations to note. For bettors located in Illinois and Tennessee, the sign-up promotion is slightly modified to a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets” structure. On the other hand, users registering from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan get an added perk: alongside the sportsbook bonus bets, new players in those three states will also receive 50 free spins to use at bet365’s online casino.

MLB Odds Today Via bet365

Before building your betslip, here is a complete look at the odds for the upcoming MLB slate:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (Over/Under) Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees BOS: +116

NYY: -136 BOS: +1.5 (-184)

NYY: -1.5 (+152) 8.5 (O: -110 / U: -110) Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers LAA: +270

LAD: -334 LAA: +1.5 (+125)

LAD: -1.5 (-150) 8.5 (O: -122 / U: +100) New York Mets at San Diego Padres NYM: -126

SD: +108 NYM: -1.5 (+134)

SD: +1.5 (-162) 7.5 (O: -115 / U: -105)

Matchups to Watch: Identifying Value

The baseball slate is headlined by a massive clash as the Los Angeles Dodgers enter as heavy -334 moneyline favorites over the Los Angeles Angels. We’ve seen time and time again that the Dodgers’ relentless attack is fueled by superstar Shohei Ohtani, who is batting .301 with a stellar .941 OPS and 33 RBI. He is closely supported by Freddie Freeman (.271 AVG, .817 OPS, 34 RBI). They will back probable starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who takes the mound sporting a sharp 2.856 ERA and an 8.957 K/9 strikeout rate. The Angels will need a big performance from veteran Mike Trout (.240 AVG, .890 OPS, 31 RBI) to overcome the +1.5 (+125) runline deficit. If you are hunting for a longshot, the Angels’ +270 moneyline presents an intriguing, albeit risky, payout.

Meanwhile, one of baseball’s most historic rivalries resumes as the New York Yankees (-136) host the Boston Red Sox (+116). Aaron Judge anchors the Yankees’ lineup with a .908 OPS and 38 RBI over 214 at-bats. However, it’s Ben Rice who has been producing eye-popping numbers for New York, boasting a .300 average, a massive 1.031 OPS, and a team-leading 44 RBI. With the total set at a balanced 8.5 runs, expect a tightly contested clash where digging into the peripheral numbers could uncover a distinct betting edge.

How to Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Ready to step up to the plate and grab some value? Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. New customers can follow these quick steps to get started: