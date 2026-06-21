Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $365 Bonus for Father’s Day World Cup, MLB Games

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The bet365 bonus code WTOP365 provides all new users with a $365 bonus to use for all four World Cup matches today. Use this link here to get started.







Please note: Eligible new users physically located in Illinois and Tennessee will alternatively receive a Bet $10, Get $150 bonus offer. Meanwhile, new users in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will also receive 50 spins for bet365’s online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for the World Cup

Before diving into the odds and looking for market inefficiencies on today’s board, take a look at the comprehensive details of this bet365 welcome offer below.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $365 New bet365 User Offer (IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 21st, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Details: Seeking Value With $365 in Bonus Bets

When you activate the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, you instantly open the door to $365 in bonus bets just by placing a $10 wager on any World Cup matchup today. Whether your initial qualifying bet cashes or falls flat, that $365 bonus hits your account.

To qualify, your initial wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo and carry minimum odds of -500. This is an essential detail for bettors to monitor: a selection with -450 odds is perfectly valid, but if you try to back a heavy favorite sitting at -800, it will not meet the requirement. Once the bonus bets are credited to your balance, you have a seven-day window to use them before they expire. It does stand to reason that this is a premier way to build a quick bankroll, especially with state-specific perks like the 50 complimentary casino spins for users in PA, NJ, and MI, or the $150 bonus bet structure for bettors in IL and TN.

How to Use the Bet365 World Cup Bonus Today

It is never too early to look at how group stage results will dictate futures prices later in the tournament. The June 21 slate features a packed schedule of four critical matches across Group G and Group H. European powerhouses are aiming to secure early points and assert dominance, making the full board ripe with opportunities to activate your bet365 bonus code.

World Cup Odds for June 21

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) Spain vs Saudi Arabia (12:00 PM ET) -1000 +900 +2000 O/U 2.5 (-275/+220) Belgium vs IR Iran (3:00 PM ET) -250 +350 +700 O/U 2.5 (-138/+110) Uruguay vs Cape Verde (6:00 PM ET) -225 +320 +700 O/U 2.5 (+130/-163) New Zealand vs Egypt (9:00 PM ET) +475 +310 -175 O/U 2.5 (+100/-125)

Odds as of June 21, 2026, from bet365.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia

Context: This Group H fixture sees Spain enter as a massive favorite. They are expected to take all three points, and the betting markets reflect a highly anticipated lopsided affair.

This Group H fixture sees Spain enter as a massive favorite. They are expected to take all three points, and the betting markets reflect a highly anticipated lopsided affair. Belgium vs IR Iran

Context: A crucial Group G matchup where Belgium must navigate several notable roster absences against a resilient IR Iran squad.

A crucial Group G matchup where Belgium must navigate several notable roster absences against a resilient IR Iran squad. Uruguay vs Cape Verde

Context: Uruguay looks to assert dominance in Group H but will be heavily tested as they manage multiple core injuries against Cape Verde.

Uruguay looks to assert dominance in Group H but will be heavily tested as they manage multiple core injuries against Cape Verde. New Zealand vs Egypt

Context: Egypt steps in as the moneyline favorite to secure an important Group G victory over New Zealand in the evening cap.

We’ve seen time and time again that heavy favorites like Spain (-1000) are popular anchors for parlay slips, but the real analytical edge comes from monitoring roster statuses and tactical shifts in the other matchups. Belgium, for instance, faces IR Iran while missing key defensive piece Zeno Debast (injured) and dynamic winger Jeremy Doku (missing). However, IR Iran is dealing with their own disruption, as midfielder Rouzbeh Cheshmi remains sidelined.

Later in the day, the sharp money will be closely monitoring Uruguay. The South American squad is dealing with critical injuries, notably missing defensive anchor Ronald Araujo and playmaker Giorgian de Arrascaeta. Despite fielding a depleted roster, Uruguay is still priced as a solid -225 favorite to claim the win.

How to Sign Up With the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Ready to leverage the odds and get some skin in the game for matchups like Spain vs. Saudi Arabia or Belgium vs. IR Iran? Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to secure your bankroll:

Register Your Account: Download the bet365 app or navigate to their site to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information (name, date of birth, address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is crucial that new customers input the bonus code WTOP365 to lock in eligibility for the promotion. Claim the Offer: Once your account is verified, log in and officially claim the offer via the bet365 app’s interface. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Browse today’s World Cup slate and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 (minimum odds of -500) to activate the offer.

Once your initial $10 wager settles, bet365 will credit your account with your bonus bets, equipping you with the necessary firepower to hunt down longshots and find value throughout the remainder of the tournament.