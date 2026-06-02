Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals, MLB

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If you’re looking to jump into sports betting this week, the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 is your ticket to a serious bankroll boost. New users can simply bet $10 here and get $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome.

There is nothing better than kicking off a massive sports week with some house money. You can absolutely place your first bet on the Stanley Cup Final or a juicy MLB matchup on Tuesday to get the ball rolling. But for my money, I’m setting my sights on Wednesday, where we can use this bonus for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Note that the offer is a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus in Illinois. Plus, if you’re in Pennsylvania or New Jersey, bet365 is tossing in 50 spins for their online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for the NBA Finals

Let’s break down the exact value you’re getting. I love keeping things simple when we’re handicapping our welcome offers. Here is everything you need to know about the current promo before we get to the betting window:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus New User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

Claiming Your Welcome Offer

When I’m looking at sportsbook promos, I want maximum upside with minimum risk, and that’s exactly what the bet365 bonus code delivers. New bet365 users can get $200 in bonus bets (or $150 for our friends in Illinois) when wagering just $10. The best part? You secure that nice pay day regardless of whether you win your initial bet or not.

To make sure your wager qualifies, it needs to have minimum odds of -500. So, taking a standard -450 moneyline favorite is perfectly fine, but dropping a bet on a heavy -800 favorite won’t cut it. Your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer, and your bonus bets will expire 7 days after they are added to your balance. Oh, and don’t forget—users from PA and NJ will also score 50 free spins to use at bet365’s online casino.

Using Your Bonus for the NBA Finals

Now, let’s talk strategy. I’m placing my bets on Game 1 of the NBA Finals, where the New York Knicks hit the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. Securing Game 1 is critical for setting the tone, and we’ve got a real chance to find some betting value right out of the gate.

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs: Odds & Analysis

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +4.5 (-107) -4.5 (-113) Moneyline +156 -187 Total Points Over 218.5 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110)

Let’s look at how I’m handicapping this one. If you’re thinking about playing the point spread, history tells us the home team might be overvalued here. The San Antonio Spurs have gone an ugly 0-3 against the spread over their last three matchups against the New York Knicks. On the totals side, I’m leaning toward a defensive slugfest. The over has hit in just one of the New York Knicks’ last six games when facing top-10 scoring defenses, meaning points will be at an absolute premium.

Both of these franchises have the elite statistical profiles to justify their Finals appearances. The New York Knicks are flexing a massive 19.5 Net Rate this postseason, stifling opponents and allowing a playoff-best 100.6 points per game.

The San Antonio Spurs are right there with them, producing a robust 11.7 Net Rate and holding offenses to just 105.0 points per contest. With two defensive-minded juggernauts colliding, I expect a physical battle where backing the underdog Knicks on the spread or eyeing the Under could lead to a solid payout.

How to Register Using the Bet365 Bonus Code

Ready to get in the trenches with me? Unlocking this welcome offer for the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps, and we’ll have your bankroll primed to chase bigger payouts:

Create an Account: Register your new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. This ensures you are fully entered for the promotion. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your registration is complete, head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Claim the Offer: Navigate to your account menu or the promotions tab within the bet365 app to officially claim your welcome offer. Place a Qualifying Bet: Finally, place a qualifying wager of at least $10 to secure the bonus.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.