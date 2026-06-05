Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 NBA Finals Bonus for Knicks-Spurs Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Go all in on the NBA Finals by activating this bet365 bonus code offer and turning a $10 bet into a $365 bonus. Click here to start the registration process in time for Game 2.

The San Antonio Spurs are playing with their backs against the wall on Friday night. The New York Knicks stole home court advantage with a dominant fourth-quarter performance. Start with this bet365 bonus and go all in on the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, MLB or any other sport.

Bet365 Bonus Code: How to Unlock $365 Bonus

Whether you are backing the New York Knicks or the San Antonio Spurs, the bet365 bonus code provides a massive bankroll boost for new players. Below is a complete breakdown of the current bet365 welcome offers available for this NBA clash:

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Required New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, VA) Bet $10, Get $365 Win or Lose New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 Win or Lose + 50 Free Casino Spins OR $1,000 Safety Net Bet New User Offer (IL, TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Win or Lose Bonus Last Verified On June 5, 2026

Taking advantage of the bet365 bonus code for the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup is a straightforward process. New users who register and place a $10 qualifying wager will receive $365 in bonus bets, regardless of whether their initial bet wins or loses.

To qualify for this offer, your initial wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion and include a selection with minimum odds of -500. This means a bet with -450 odds qualifies, while a heavy favorite at -800 does not. Once the bonus bets are added to your account balance, they will expire seven days later.

State-specific variations apply to this welcome offer. If you are registering from Illinois or Tennessee, the promotion changes to a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets” structure. New players signing up from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will receive the standard sports bonus bets along with 50 free spins to use at bet365’s online casino. While this preview focuses on the NBA Finals, these bonus bets can be applied across a wide variety of betting markets, including ongoing NHL playoff matchups and daily regular-season MLB games.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2 Betting Preview, Odds

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +5.5 (-105) -5.5 (-115) Moneyline +185 -225 Total Points Over 215 (-110) Under 215 (-110)

Heading into this critical NBA Finals clash, the San Antonio Spurs are positioned as home favorites despite dropping the series opener. Bettors analyzing recent trends will note that the New York Knicks have been flawless against the spread recently, going a perfect 5-0 ATS over their last five games.

In Game 1, the New York Knicks controlled the paint and the glass to secure their 105-95 win. The New York Knicks out-shot the San Antonio Spurs 41% to 36% from the field and recorded 20 assists to the San Antonio Spurs’ 16. If the San Antonio Spurs hope to cover the spread and even the series, they will need to improve their offensive execution and close the gap in the assist-to-turnover ratio, which heavily favored the New York Knicks (2.50 to 1.23) in the previous matchup.

How to Activate This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Unlocking your bonus for the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game requires a few simple steps. Follow this guide to successfully activate the offer:

Register a New Account: Click here or navigate to the bet365 website. Click to create a new account and provide the required standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Claim the Offer: Once your account is set up, log in and claim the welcome offer directly through the bet365 app. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier section and deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the NBA markets and place a qualifying real-money wager of at least $10 on the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup, or any other eligible market.

As soon as your initial $10 wager settles, bet365 will credit your account with the bonus bets, ready to be used on future matchups.