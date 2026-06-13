Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus for Knicks-Spurs, World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can redeem this bet365 bonus code offer and bet $10 on the NBA Finals to win $365 in bonuses. Start the registration process by clicking here.

Go all in on the New York Knicks or San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals or look to the World Cup with great matchups like Brazil-Morocco and Scotland-Haiti. Bet365 Sportsbook will raise the stakes for sports fans all weekend long

Grab $365 Bonus With This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Before placing a wager on the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, it is important to understand the structural details of the welcome offer. To claim the bonus, you must register a new account, enter the required code, and place your first wager on this highly anticipated matchup.

Below is a complete breakdown of the current bet365 welcome offers and their respective terms:

Bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 + 50 Spins OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New User Offer (IL, TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Bonuses Last Verified On June 13, 2026

New bet365 users can claim an exceptional $365 in bonus bets by placing a simple $10 wager on the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. This bonus is guaranteed to be credited to your account whether your initial qualifying wager wins or loses. To ensure eligibility, your first bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and include minimum odds of -500. From a pragmatic standpoint, this means a selection with odds of -450 is perfectly fine, but betting on a heavy favorite at -800 would not qualify. Once the bonus bets are added to your balance, you will have seven days to utilize them before they expire.

Remember, users in Illinois and Tennessee have access to a distinct bet $10, get $150 offer subject to the same odds and expiration requirements, while users in Pennsylvania and New Jersey receive the standard sportsbook bonus alongside 50 casino spins.

How to Bet on Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +5.5 (-115) -5.5 (-105) Moneyline +165 -200 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

Through the first four games of the NBA Finals, the New York Knicks’ offense has averaged 107.00 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.0% from beyond the arc. The San Antonio Spurs have kept things remarkably close, countering with 105.00 points per game on 43.0% shooting.

Bettors looking at the total points market should note a few distinct, evidence-backed trends for both squads. The over has hit in just one of the New York Knicks’ last six games against top-tier scoring defenses. Similarly, the under has been heavily prevalent for San Antonio, with the over hitting in only one of the Spurs’ last four games following a loss. These defensive-minded trends align logically with the tightly contested nature of this championship series, as both teams are fighting for every possession on the court.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Getting Started Before Game 5

Ready to jump into the action for the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs? Activating your welcome offer is a straightforward, step-by-step process. Follow these exact instructions to unlock your bonus bets prior to tip-off:

Register a New Account: You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) to verify your identity. Claim the Offer: Once your account is verified and active, log in and officially claim the welcome promotion via the bet365 app interface. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created sportsbook wallet by depositing at least $10 using one of bet365’s approved, secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the NBA market and place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup.

Once your initial wager is placed and successfully settles, bet365 will directly credit the bonus bets to your account to be used on future games.