Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus for Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the latest bet365 bonus code offer and start with a $10 bet on the NBA Finals to secure $365 in total bonuses. Start the registration process by clicking here.

The NBA Finals continue on Wednesday night as the San Antonio Spurs look to even up the series against the New York Knicks. Bet365 Sportsbook will help basketball fans hit the ground running ahead of Game 4. We also recommend checking out the different MLB and NHL options available this week.

Bet365 Bonus Code Delivers $365 No-Brainer Bonus

As the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks prepare for their highly anticipated Game 4 showdown, bettors can review the specific details of this exclusive sign-up promotion. Below is a concise overview of the welcome offer available prior to tip-off:

Bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus + 50 Spins OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New User Offer (IL, TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On June 10, 2026

To extract full value from the bet365 bonus code, understanding the terms is crucial. Your $10 qualifying wager must carry minimum odds of -500 to activate the bonus. This means a selection priced at -450 is perfectly valid, but a heavy -800 favorite will not qualify.

Once your initial bet settles, the bonus bets will be credited directly to your account balance and will expire after seven days. Fortunately, these bonus credits offer complete market flexibility. While they are ideal for upcoming NBA games, you can easily pivot to the ice and diamond, utilizing your bonus to wager on critical NHL playoff matchups or the daily MLB slate.

NBA Finals Game 4 Betting Preview, Odds

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Spread +2.5 (-115) -2.5 (-105) Moneyline +115 -135 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

The New York Knicks enter Game 4 as slight 2.5-point favorites, backed by an impressive recent stretch where they have posted a 4-1 (.800) outright record over their last five games. However, historical betting trends suggest the San Antonio Spurs are highly comfortable in this exact position. San Antonio boasts a profitable 6-2 (.750) record against the spread as an underdog over their previous eight contests.

Through the first three games of this series, New York has maintained a measurable offensive edge. The Knicks are averaging 107.0 points per game compared to the Spurs’ 104.7 points per game. New York has also been more efficient from beyond the arc, shooting 35.0% from three-point range while limiting San Antonio’s perimeter attack to a 32.0% success rate. On the glass, the Knicks have effectively leveraged their size advantage to secure 46.3 rebounds per game, edging out the Spurs’ average of 44.3 boards.

Getting Started With This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Securing your welcome offer ahead of the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks game requires only a few minutes. Follow these sequential steps to ensure your account is funded and your bonus is activated:

Register a New Account: Click through the links on this page and create your account by providing standard identity verification details, including your full name, date of birth, and email address. Claim the Promotion: Once your identity is verified, log into the bet365 platform and navigate to the “Offers” section to officially claim the new user promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a minimum deposit of $10 utilizing any of bet365’s approved and secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: To trigger the bonus, place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on the Spurs, Knicks, or any other eligible sports market (ensuring odds are -500 or longer).

Upon the settlement of this initial wager, your bonus bets will automatically be deposited into your account, equipping you with substantial capital for future sports action.