Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus for Mets-Phillies, MLB, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The World Cup continues Sunday night along with Mets-Phillies on NBC and the bet365 bonus code offer here will turn a $10 bet on any game into a $365 bonus. No code is needed to grab this one.

The best part? You get the bonus regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses, provided all qualifying bets settle within 30 days. We’re in this together, so it is important to note a few regional variations: new users in Illinois and Tennessee will receive a Bet $10, Get $150 bonus, while eligible customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will also score 50 complimentary spins for the bet365 online casino alongside their bonus bets.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for the World Cup

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus New User Offer (IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 21, 2026

Unlock $365 in Bonus Bets

If you are tired of sticking to simple win/lose bets and want to build a bankroll to try out more sophisticated strategies, this is your ticket. New bet365 users can easily claim $365 in bonus bets by wagering just $10 on any FIFA World Cup matchup—like the upcoming clash between New Zealand and Egypt.

To ensure your wager qualifies for the promotion, the bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. So, when you’re handicapping the morning line, a selection priced at -450 is perfectly valid, but keying in a heavy favorite listed at -800 wouldn’t meet the requirements.

Once your qualifying bet is settled, your bonus funds will hit your account and will expire seven days after being added to your bonus bets balance. As I mentioned earlier, keep your location in mind: new users located in Illinois and Tennessee will activate a Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets promotion instead. Meanwhile, eligible bettors in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan get the standard bonus bets plus 50 complimentary spins to use at the bet365 online casino.

How to Use Your Bonus for June 21st Matches

Today’s FIFA World Cup slate features four intriguing matchups spanning Group G and Group H. With the knockout rounds looming in the distance, every single point matters as these eight nations look to solidify their standings. The schedule is headlined by European heavyweights Spain and Belgium taking the pitch, alongside a crucial test for Uruguay and an evening clash between New Zealand and Egypt to close out the day’s action. Let’s break down the betting board so we can make some smart, strategic wagers.

Betting Odds

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) Spain vs Saudi Arabia (12:00 PM ET) -971 +900 +2125 O/U 3.5 (+116/-146) Belgium vs IR Iran (3:00 PM ET) -233 +358 +619 O/U 2.5 (-125/-100) Uruguay vs Cape Verde (6:00 PM ET) -226 +316 +725 O/U 2.5 (+125/-157) New Zealand vs Egypt (9:00 PM ET) +449 +300 -169 O/U 2.5 (+110/-138)

When I am looking at today’s slate, Spain stands out as the heaviest favorite on the board at -971 as they look to command Group H against Saudi Arabia. However, if you are hunting for value or considering building exotic bets like exactas or parlays, you will want to monitor the injury reports closely for both Belgium and Uruguay. Belgium enters their matchup against IR Iran at -233 but will be without the services of Zeno Debast and Jeremy Doku.

Uruguay similarly faces adversity against Cape Verde, missing key injured players Ronald Araujo and Giorgian de Arrascaeta. Finally, Egypt rounds out the slate as a strong road favorite (-169) against New Zealand, wrapping up a busy day of World Cup betting action.

Signing Up with the Bet365 Bonus Code

Securing your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus bets and start building your bankroll before today’s FIFA World Cup action kicks off:

Download and Register: Create a new account here by providing standard personal information—such as your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address—to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when prompted. Entering this code is required to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier section and claim the offer via the bet365 app. Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Browse the World Cup odds and place a qualifying wager of at least $10. Whether you are backing Spain against Saudi Arabia or taking Egypt on the moneyline on the road against New Zealand in Vancouver, your $10 qualifying bet will officially activate the welcome offer and unlock your bonus funds for a nice payday.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.