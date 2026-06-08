Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can redeem the latest bet365 bonus code offer and bet $10 on the NBA Finals to win $365 in bonuses. Click here to start the registration process.

This is the perfect time to take advantage of this new promo. Players can apply this offer to Game 3 of the NBA Finals or look ahead to other markets available on bet365 Sportsbook. The Stanley Cup Final is underway and the MLB regular season is starting to heat up as well.

Bet365 Bonus Code Delivers $365 in Bonuses

Before the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks take the court, here is a quick breakdown of the current welcome offers available for new players:

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus New User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus + 50 Spins OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New User Offer (IL, TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On June 8, 2026

To successfully activate this promotion, your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and meet a minimum odds requirement of -500. This means a -450 selection is perfectly fine, but a heavy favorite sitting at -800 would not qualify. Once credited, these bonus bets will expire seven days after being added to your balance.

For sports fans looking beyond the hardwood, these bonus bets provide excellent flexibility and can also be used to wager on ongoing NHL and MLB matchups throughout their respective seasons.

As a reminder for regional variations, bettors in Illinois and Tennessee receive a bet $10, get $150 structure under the exact same odds and settlement requirements. Meanwhile, new players from Pennsylvania and New Jersey get the added benefit of 50 bonus spins for the bet365 online casino.

Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Preview, Odds

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Spread +2 (-110) -2 (-110) Moneyline +110 -130 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

As the series shifts back to New York, the Knicks enter as narrow favorites on both the moneyline and the spread. Through the first two completed games of the NBA Finals, the Knicks’ offense has operated effectively, averaging 105.0 points per game while shooting 41% from the field. The San Antonio Spurs have countered by posting 99.5 points per contest on the exact same 41% shooting mark.

From a betting trends perspective, the total of 216.5 presents a fascinating contrast between these two rosters. The over has hit in each of the last four San Antonio Spurs road games against opponents with top-10 scoring defenses. Conversely, the over has cashed in just one of the New York Knicks’ last six home games against top-10 scoring defenses, suggesting that New York’s defensive scheme tends to dictate the pace on their home floor.

How to Get Started With This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Ready to get in on the action for the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks showdown? Claiming your welcome offer is a simple, structured process. Follow these steps to unlock your bonus bets before tip-off: