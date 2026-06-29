Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku ‘happy to be here’ at the World Cup as fitness continues to lag

SEATTLE (AP) — Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku’s fitness remains a concern as the team prepares to take on Senegal in…

SEATTLE (AP) — Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku’s fitness remains a concern as the team prepares to take on Senegal in the round of 32 at the World Cup on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Lukaku, who leads his nation in goals scored, withdrew from Belgium’s friendlies in the United States in the spring to get healthy. He missed the majority of the club season because of a hamstring injury. Lukaku appeared only seven times across all competitions for Italian club Napoli last season.

“I’m going with the flow. I train hard, and in the end, I’m happy to be here,” Lukaku said Monday in French. “Especially when you see where I come from. I try to have my impact when I need to.”

Lukaku started Belgium’s second group match against Iran and struggled to keep up with the tempo of the match. He did not register a shot, picked up a yellow card and was replaced after 73 minutes.

However, in his two substitute appearances against Egypt and New Zealand, Lukaku fared much better. The striker forced an own-goal just 23 seconds after entering in a 1-1 draw against Egypt and added a goal and an assist in a cameo against New Zealand.

“When I’m on the bench, I have a lot of time to analyze everything that’s happening on the field,” Lukaku said. “Helping the team is the most important thing for me.”

Lukaku’s contract with Napoli expires in June 2027. The striker has had a strained relationship with the club, including a March training absence that prompted Napoli to consider punishing the player.

The two sides held constructive talks a few weeks later, and Lukaku reaffirmed his desire to stay with Napoli through next season.

Senegal, Belgium’s looming opponent, finished third in Group I with three points and a plus-2 goal differential. The African team navigated one of the toughest groups in the tournament, one that featured favorite France and the Erling Haaland-led Norway.

Senegal finished as the eighth-best third-place team — the last of the third-place finishers to reach the round of 32.

“We know it will be a tough match. Senegal has a lot of top-level players, and the coach (Pape Thiaw) is, too,” Lukaku said. “I think it’s 50-50. We really shouldn’t underestimate them.”

At 33, Lukaku could be playing in his final World Cup. Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (35) and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (34) each could sit out the 2030 World Cup as well — a possible end to the team’s “Golden Generation.”

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Owen Cameros is a student in the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

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