All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|New York
|48
|35
|.578
|1
|Toronto
|39
|45
|.464
|10½
|Baltimore
|39
|46
|.459
|11
|Boston
|36
|46
|.439
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|44
|40
|.524
|—
|Chicago
|43
|39
|.524
|—
|Minnesota
|40
|45
|.471
|4½
|Detroit
|35
|49
|.417
|9
|Kansas City
|35
|50
|.412
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|42
|42
|.500
|—
|Seattle
|42
|43
|.494
|½
|Houston
|42
|44
|.488
|1
|Athletics
|40
|44
|.476
|2
|Los Angeles
|36
|49
|.424
|6½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|49
|33
|.598
|—
|Philadelphia
|47
|37
|.560
|3
|Miami
|44
|40
|.524
|6
|Washington
|43
|42
|.506
|7½
|New York
|35
|49
|.417
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|50
|31
|.617
|—
|Chicago
|46
|38
|.548
|5½
|St. Louis
|43
|38
|.531
|7
|Pittsburgh
|42
|42
|.500
|9½
|Cincinnati
|39
|43
|.476
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|54
|30
|.643
|—
|San Diego
|43
|39
|.524
|10
|Arizona
|41
|42
|.494
|12½
|San Francisco
|35
|48
|.422
|18½
|Colorado
|33
|51
|.393
|21
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 1
Texas 3, Toronto 2
Washington 6, Baltimore 4
Minnesota 3, Colorado 2
Cleveland 6, Seattle 5
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 7, Detroit 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 4, Athletics 1
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 2-6) at Baltimore (Gibson 1-2), 6:35 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 6-5) at Cleveland (Bibee 2-8), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 8-4), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-5) at Toronto (Gausman 4-6), 7:07 p.m.
Washington (Cavalli 4-4) at Boston (Early 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Jax 3-5) at Kansas City (Cameron 4-5), 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 5-4) at Houston (Burrows 3-8), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 8-4) at Seattle (Woo 6-6), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 9-2) at Athletics (Springs 3-7), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 1
Washington 6, Baltimore 4
St. Louis 2, Miami 1
Minnesota 3, Colorado 2
Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 3, Atlanta 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Chandler 3-7) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 9-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-5) at Toronto (Gausman 4-6), 7:07 p.m.
Washington (Cavalli 4-4) at Boston (Early 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 3-5) at Atlanta (Pérez 6-4), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lowder 3-5) at Milwaukee (Sproat 2-4), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Sears 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 2-1), 8:05 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 3-6) at Colorado (Freeland 1-7), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 9-2) at Athletics (Springs 3-7), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 5-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
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