All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 48 33 .593 — New York 48 35 .578…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 48 33 .593 — New York 48 35 .578 1 Toronto 39 45 .464 10½ Baltimore 39 46 .459 11 Boston 36 46 .439 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 44 40 .524 — Chicago 43 39 .524 — Minnesota 40 45 .471 4½ Detroit 35 49 .417 9 Kansas City 35 50 .412 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 42 42 .500 — Seattle 42 43 .494 ½ Houston 42 44 .488 1 Athletics 40 44 .476 2 Los Angeles 36 49 .424 6½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 49 33 .598 — Philadelphia 47 37 .560 3 Miami 44 40 .524 6 Washington 43 42 .506 7½ New York 35 49 .417 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 50 31 .617 — Chicago 46 38 .548 5½ St. Louis 43 38 .531 7 Pittsburgh 42 42 .500 9½ Cincinnati 39 43 .476 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 54 30 .643 — San Diego 43 39 .524 10 Arizona 41 42 .494 12½ San Francisco 35 48 .422 18½ Colorado 33 51 .393 21

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 1

Texas 3, Toronto 2

Washington 6, Baltimore 4

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2

Cleveland 6, Seattle 5

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 7, Detroit 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 4, Athletics 1

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 2-6) at Baltimore (Gibson 1-2), 6:35 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 6-5) at Cleveland (Bibee 2-8), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 8-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-5) at Toronto (Gausman 4-6), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Cavalli 4-4) at Boston (Early 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Jax 3-5) at Kansas City (Cameron 4-5), 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 5-4) at Houston (Burrows 3-8), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 8-4) at Seattle (Woo 6-6), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 9-2) at Athletics (Springs 3-7), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 1

Washington 6, Baltimore 4

St. Louis 2, Miami 1

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 3, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Chandler 3-7) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 9-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-5) at Toronto (Gausman 4-6), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Cavalli 4-4) at Boston (Early 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 3-5) at Atlanta (Pérez 6-4), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lowder 3-5) at Milwaukee (Sproat 2-4), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Sears 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 2-1), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 3-6) at Colorado (Freeland 1-7), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 9-2) at Athletics (Springs 3-7), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 5-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

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