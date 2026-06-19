Atlanta hosts Indiana after Reese’s 21-point showing

Indiana Fever (9-6, 5-3 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (10-4, 5-2 Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (9-6, 5-3 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (10-4, 5-2 Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream takes on the Indiana Fever after Angel Reese scored 21 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 108-101 victory against the Indiana Fever.

The Dream are 5-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta leads the WNBA with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Reese averaging 5.9.

The Fever are 5-3 against conference opponents. Indiana ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Atlanta is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Indiana allows to opponents. Indiana has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 46.6% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on June 18 the Dream won 108-101 led by 21 points from Reese, while Caitlin Clark scored 26 points for the Fever.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyne Howard is averaging 18.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 steals for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 21.1 points for the Fever. Clark is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 90.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 91.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Aaliyah Nye: out (knee), Brionna Jones: out (knee).

Fever: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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