Astros reinstate Yainer Diaz and Hunter Brown from injured list

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros reinstated catcher Yainer Diaz from the injured list and put him in the lineup…

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros reinstated catcher Yainer Diaz from the injured list and put him in the lineup against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Diaz has been out for more than two months with an oblique strain after he was hurt during batting practice.

The Astros also reinstated right-hander Hunter Brown, designated righty Jayden Murray for assignment and optioned catcher Collin Price to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Brown went on the IL with a shoulder strain in April, a year after he won 12 games with a 2.43 ERA.

The 29-year-old Murray had a 7.43 ERA in eight games this season. The 26-year-old Price was 2 for 12 in seven games this year.

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