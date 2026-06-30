Artur Dmitriev, first male skater to win pairs Olympic gold with two partners, dies at 58

MOSCOW (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Artur Dmitriev, who won figure skating gold medals with different partners, has died, the…

MOSCOW (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Artur Dmitriev, who won figure skating gold medals with different partners, has died, the Russian ice skating federation said on Tuesday. He was 58.

A cause for his death was not immediately announced.

Dmitriev was the first male skater to win the pairs event twice with different partners. He won the title with Natalia Mishkutionok at the 1992 Winter Olympics and claimed another title in 1998 with Oksana Kazakova.

He also was a two-time world champion and a three-time European champion.

After retiring from the sport, he competed in professional world championships and then in ice shows, the federation said.

After returning to Russia, Dmitriev became a coach. He worked in Moscow and, in recent years, trained pairs in St. Petersburg.

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