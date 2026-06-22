Argentina forward Julián Álvarez says he wants out of Atletico Madrid

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Argentina forward Julián Álvarez wants out of Atletico Madrid. Álvarez spoke after Argentina’s 2-0 win over…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Argentina forward Julián Álvarez wants out of Atletico Madrid.

Álvarez spoke after Argentina’s 2-0 win over Austria on Monday at the World Cup in Arlington, Texas.

“The best thing for everyone is a transfer,” the 26-year-old player told ESPN. “I don’t think it’s the right time to talk about this, but I can’t hide either. I have to be honest, and I spoke with people at the club, the ones I needed to talk to.”

Not long after his comments were published in Spain, images of some Atletico fans burning the player’s jersey were posted on social media.

Earlier this month, Real Madrid said Atletico rejected an offer of 150 million euros ($171 million) for the 26-year-old Álvarez.

The offer was part of the campaign promises made by Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez ahead of his re-election.

Barcelona is also reportedly interested in signing the talented Argentina forward.

Atletico has said it does not intend to negotiate.

Spanish media reported that there was a release clause for Álvarez worth 500 million euros ($571 million).

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