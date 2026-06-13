Angels survive a ninth-inning bases-loaded scare to beat Rays 4-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trey Mancini hit a two-run triple to give Los Angeles an early lead, rookie Sam Aldegheri…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trey Mancini hit a two-run triple to give Los Angeles an early lead, rookie Sam Aldegheri tossed five strong innings and Ryan Zeferjahn struck out Cedric Mullins with the bases loaded in the ninth to help the Angels beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Friday night.

Zeferjahn walked Junior Caminero on four pitches after replacing Mitch Farris with two on and two outs. He struck out Mullins swinging on a 2-2 pitch for his second save, sealing the Angels’ third straight win.

Aldegheri (2-1) allowed two runs — one earned — and three hits with three walks in his second start this season and seventh of his career.

Mike Trout and Jo Adell had back-to-back one-out singles off Shane McClanahan (6-4) in the first inning and Mancini followed with a two-out triple for a 2-0 lead.

Oswald Peraza led off the third with a double and Nick Madrigal drove him in with a two-out single, before stealing second and scoring on Logan O’Hoppe’s single for a 4-0 advantage.

Aldegheri allowed a hit and walked two in the first inning, then retired 10 straight before walking Chandler Simpson to start the fifth. Nick Fortes reached on a fielding error by shortstop Zach Neto and Taylor Walls’ bunt single loaded the bases with no outs.

Aldegheri struck out Yandy Díaz looking, but Jonathan Aranda singled to left to cut it to 4-2. Caminero hit into a double play to end the rally.

Simpson robbed Adell of a homer in the eighth to keep the Rays within two, and Aranda cut it to 4-3 with a two-out single off Mitch Farris before Zeferjahn finished.

McClanahan gave up four runs and eight hits in four innings, but struck out seven. Mason Englert pitched four shutout innings and allowed four hits and two walks.

U.S. Navy Captain and NASA Artemis II astronaut Victor Glover threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Trout.

Up next

Rays RHP Griffin Jax (1-4, 4.15) starts Saturday opposite Angels RHP José Soriano (7-4, 2.96).

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