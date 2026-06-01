Andres Iniesta signs with UAE’s second-tier club Gulf United for his first coaching job

DUBAI (AP) — Former Spain and Barcelona star Andres Iniesta has signed with United Arab Emirates second-tier club Gulf United…

DUBAI (AP) — Former Spain and Barcelona star Andres Iniesta has signed with United Arab Emirates second-tier club Gulf United for his first coaching job.

Iniesta played his final season as a player with Emirates Club FC until retiring in 2024.

He has a coaching license that allows him to be with Gulf United in the second tier but remains in the process of obtaining the Pro Coaching Licence, according to a statement by the club on Monday.

“Gulf United FC feels like the perfect place to begin this new chapter,” Iniesta said. “Football has given me everything, and now I want to give something back through coaching, through learning and through daily work with young players who have the hunger and the talent to go far.”

Gulf United is known for its academy and for developing young players.

“I believe in developing footballers the right way: with patience, with a clear idea of how the game should be played and with genuine care for each individual. Gulf United shares that philosophy, and that is why I am here,” Iniesta said. “I want to grow as a coach, gain real experience and earn my Pro Licence.”

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