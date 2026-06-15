Alphonso Davies still limited in practice as Canada prepares to face Qatar at the World Cup

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canada captain Alphonso Davies remained limited in the team’s World Cup training session on Monday…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canada captain Alphonso Davies remained limited in the team’s World Cup training session on Monday as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Davies warmed up with the team at Canada’s training base but remained in return to play protocol ahead of the co-host’s second group match on Thursday against Qatar at BC Place in Vancouver.

The left back injured a hamstring last month while playing for Bayern Munich in 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain that knocked the German club out of the Champions League semifinals.

Davies has not played for Canada since March 2025, when he tore an ACL in the CONCACAF Nations League finals. He has 15 goals in 58 games for Canada.

Canada opened the World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday in Toronto. Late substitute Cyle Larin scored an equalizer for the Canadians in the 78th minute.

Qatar pulled off an unexpected 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Saturday in Santa Clara, California. Boualem Khoukhi scored for Qatar in stoppage time for the nation’s first-ever World Cup point.

The results in the opening games kept Group B tight with each team having one point heading into their second matches.

“We know the group is wide open,” defender Joel Waterman said after practice. “Obviously we’re looking at the standings, the top two teams make it through, we want to be one of those top two teams, right? So the group is still wide open. Every game is going to be difficult. Qatar is going to be very difficult and obviously Switzerland to finish the group out, so we’re looking for two wins.”

Canada is training at the National Soccer Development Centre at the University of British Columbia. The facility is the training home of Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps.

At the session on Monday, all players apart from Davies appeared to participate in full training.

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