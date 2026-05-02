Zavier Gozo, Diego Luna, Rafael Cabral guide Real Salt Lake to 2-0 victory over Timbers

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Teenager Zavier Gozo and Diego Luna scored first-half goals and Rafael Cabral posted his first clean…

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Teenager Zavier Gozo and Diego Luna scored first-half goals and Rafael Cabral posted his first clean sheet of the season to lead Real Salt Lake to a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Gozo, 19, gave Real Salt Lake (6-3-1) the lead in the 10th minute, and Luna, bidding for a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster, scored his third goal in five matches eight minutes later for a two-goal advantage.

Defender Juan Manuel Sanabria had assists to set up Luna , who had his season debut delayed until March 14 by a knee injury, and Gozo. Sanabria has four assists in his first seven league matches.

Cabral totaled two saves — both in the first half — to earn his eighth shutout in 44 appearances over his two seasons in the league.

James Pantemis had nine saves in goal for Portland (3-6-1) to match his career high — in the first half. He finished with 13. The 29-year-old had nine saves in a 2-0 road loss to Nashville SC in March of 2025.

Real Salt Lake snaps a two-game skid and improves to 15-16-12 all time against the Timbers through all competitions.

Real Salt Lake is 6-1-0 at home with its only loss coming from Inter Miami.

Portland was coming off its first road win of the season, a 2-1 victory over San Diego FC.

Up next

Portland: Hosts Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake: Visits FC Dallas on Saturday.

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