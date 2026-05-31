Yoshinobu Yamamoto strikes out 10 as Dodgers take series from Phillies with 9-1 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a season-high 10 strikeouts in 5 1/3 scoreless innings, Ryan Ward hit his…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a season-high 10 strikeouts in 5 1/3 scoreless innings, Ryan Ward hit his first major league homer in his Dodger Stadium debut, and Los Angeles defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 9-1 on Sunday.

Alex Freeland homered and drove in two runs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy also went deep as Los Angeles bounced back to take the three-game series after floundering late in a 4-3 loss Saturday.

Alex Call provided a two-run single and Freddie Freeman had two RBIs for the Dodgers, who have won 14 of 17 overall.

Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto exited with a bruised left wrist after getting hit by a pitch in the third inning. Realmuto was examined by an athletic trainer and remained in the game until being replaced behind the plate by Rafael Marchán when the Phillies came out on defense in the fourth.

X-rays of Realmuto’s wrist came back negative, Philadelphia manager Don Mattingly said.

Yamamoto (5-4) won consecutive starts for the first time this season. He struck out Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner to end the fifth and escape his only spot of trouble unscathed after the Phillies had runners on second and third.

Ward and Freeland homered in the fourth, with Andrew Painter (1-6) getting the hook after Freeland sent a splitter 344 feet to right field to put Los Angeles up 4-0.

Ward’s 400-foot shot to right came in the 28-year-old’s eighth career at-bat in three games with the Dodgers.

Bryson Stott homered in the Philadelphia ninth to break up the shutout.

Up next

Phillies: Head home for a three-game series against San Diego, with RHP Aaron Nola (3-4, 5.72 ERA) getting the start Tuesday night.

Dodgers: Open a four-game series at Arizona on Monday night. Los Angeles has won each of the past four starts made by RHP Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 4.70).

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