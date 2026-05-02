Yeboah scores 2 goals, Markanich adds 1 goal and 1 assist as Minnesota beats Crew 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kelvin Yeboah scored two goals, Anthony Markanich added a goal and an assist, and Minnesota United…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kelvin Yeboah scored two goals, Anthony Markanich added a goal and an assist, and Minnesota United rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Columbus Crew 3-2 on Saturday night.

Markanich blasted a header from the left side of the area the bounced of the right post, rolled along the goal line and ricocheted off the left post into the net to give Minnesota its first lead in the 74th minute.

Hugo Picard scored his first career goal in MLS and Taha Habroune added a goal for Columbus.

Minnesota (6-3-2) had a four-game win streak snapped last time out by a 1-0 home loss to Los Angeles FC. Drake Callender finished with one save.

The Crew (3-5-3) had won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Habroune, near the left corner of the penalty area, tapped a pass to Max Arfsten, who back-heeled it back to a darting Habroune for the finish to open the scoring in the 31st minute.

Diego Rossi’s shot from the right end line was parried by a diving Callender and defender Jefferson Diaz blocked a shot by Picard before the 22-year-old midfielder put away his own rebound to give the Crew a 2-0 lead in the 56th.

Yeboah scored his first goal three minutes later and added another in 66th minute. Yeboah put away a volley off a header by Markanich in the 59th and then went up high to slam home a header off a corner kick played in by Joaquín Pereyra to make it 2-2.

Patrick Schulte had four saves.

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