Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham leaves game with left knee discomfort

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham exited Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays with left…

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham exited Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays with left knee discomfort.

He is scheduled to undergo imaging on Thursday.

Grisham grimaced at second base after his bloop double landed between left fielder Yohendrick Piñango and third baseman Kazuma Okamoto in the second inning. The 29-year-old remained in the game until Spencer Jones replaced him in center in the fifth.

The Yankees said Grisham was examined at the ballpark by team physicians.

Grisham is hitting .174 with six homers and 27 RBIs. His batting average is the fourth-lowest in the majors among qualifying hitters.

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