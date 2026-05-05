White Sox acquire LHP Trevor Richards from the Phillies for cash considerations

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-hander Trevor Richards from the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for cash…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-hander Trevor Richards from the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for cash considerations.

Richards made two appearances in relief for the Phillies this season after he was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 30. With the Phillies, he went 4 1/3 innings with five strikeouts, three walks and a 2.08 ERA.

Over a nine-year career, Richards has also played for the Marlins, Rays, Brewers, Blue Jays, Twins, Royals and Diamondbacks. The 32-year-old lefty has a career 4.52 ERA.

The White Sox transferred right-hander Drew Thorpe to the 60-day injured list to make room for Richards on the 40-player roster. Thorpe continues to recover from Tommy John surgery last year.

The White Sox were in Anaheim, California, for the second of a three-game series against the Angels on Tuesday night.

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