Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus for Playoffs Bonus Entries

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a fresh slate of playoff hoops, and tonight’s Eastern Conference showdown is a perfect spot to build our bankroll. By using the Underdog promo code WTOP, new users can sign up here , play just $5, and instantly score $50 in bonus entries.

Whether you want to focus entirely on tonight’s Cavaliers vs. Pistons clash or handicap the rest of the NBA matchups this week, this welcome offer is the ultimate tool to give you a real chance at boosting your payouts.

Make NBA Picks with Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified May 11, 2026

Let’s break down the morning line on this deal. New Underdog customers can easily claim this lucrative sign-up offer ahead of the upcoming tip-off. All you have to do is create your account and put down a simple $5 play on your first pick. Once that is locked in, you instantly receive $50 in bonus entries to use on your favorite NBA player projections.

Just remember, you need to be a first-time user who meets the minimum age and state requirements to be eligible. Once the bonus hits your account, we have the flexibility we need to construct more sophisticated, multi-leg slips for the rest of the playoffs.

NBA Totals for Pistons-Cavs and Thunder-Lakers

When I’m handicapping tonight’s NBA playoff slate, I’m looking for high-value targets to anchor my entries. Here is a look at the five highest consensus point over/under lines for tonight’s matchups:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers) — 28.5 Points

(Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers) — 28.5 Points Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons) — 27.5 Points

(Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons) — 27.5 Points Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers) — 26.5 Points

(Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers) — 26.5 Points Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder) — 21.5 Points

(Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder) — 21.5 Points LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder) — 21.5 Points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tops our board with a massive 28.5 line. The Thunder guard has been electric all year, averaging 28.3 points per game over the playoffs. He draws a highly favorable matchup against a Los Angeles Lakers defense that surrenders 106.2 points per game, opening the door for another high-scoring performance that we can absolutely key on.

Donovan Mitchell sits right behind him at 27.5, but he faces a stiffer test. Detroit boasts one of the stingiest defenses in the league, allowing just 99.8 points per game. Mitchell is putting up 25.1 points per game this playoffs and 27.0 over his last five outings, so he will have to work hard to clear his total against those locked-in perimeter defenders.

On the flip side, Cade Cunningham is a scoring machine for Detroit, averaging an impressive 30.2 points per game during these playoffs. Facing a Cavaliers defense giving up 109.8 points per night gives him plenty of opportunities to hit the over. Finally, the Lakers’ duo of Austin Reaves and LeBron James both sit at 21.5 points, rounding out our top options to build around for what could be a high-scoring Western Conference clash.

Underdog Promo Code: Guide to Score $50 Bonus

Claiming this offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps so we can get your bonus entries unlocked ahead of the next tip-off:

Create an Account: Start by registering for a new account here . You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, you must enter Underdog promo code WTOP to ensure you qualify for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $5 using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Submit a $5 entry on the platform. As soon as your entry is placed, your account will be credited with $50 in bonus entries.

When building your initial $5 slip or digging into your bonus funds, Underdog gives us two main ways to play, letting you move past basic bets and into higher-paying territory: