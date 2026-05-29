Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus for MLB Picks This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the baseball action can use Underdog promo code WTOP to claim a lucrative welcome offer ahead of the upcoming MLB slate. By simply signing up and playing a $5 entry, new customers will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries to use across any game on the board. Click here to start signing up.

Choose from marquee matchups like the New York Yankees taking on the Athletics, the Philadelphia Phillies visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers, or the Miami Marlins clashing with the New York Mets. This Underdog promo is an excellent way for new daily fantasy players to hit the ground running.

Score $50 Bonus With Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Before setting your lineups for upcoming matchups like the New York Yankees at Athletics or the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers, be sure to take advantage of the latest welcome offer.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, must be a resident of legal state. Bonus Last Verified On May 29, 2026

New Underdog customers can easily claim this lucrative welcome offer to instantly boost their bankroll. By simply signing up and playing $5 on your first entry, you will instantly get $50 in bonus entries added to your account. It is the perfect way to dive into the MLB slate, giving you plenty of flexibility to build lineups for exciting upcoming matchups, such as the Miami Marlins taking on the New York Mets.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a new Underdog customer who meets the minimum age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. Once your account is set up and your $5 entry is placed, your $50 in bonus entries will be instantly available. You can immediately use those bonuses to back standout probable pitchers like Max Meyer or Freddy Peralta when they take the mound.

Beyond baseball, Underdog gives users the flexibility to build entries across different sports. The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue with the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. Not to mention, the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up for Game 7 on Saturday night.

MLB DFS Projections

With the Underdog welcome offer, you can build your entry around some of the best player projections on the board. Below are eight of the highest hit lines and two standout pitching strikeout lines for the upcoming games:

Trea Turner (Philadelphia Phillies) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Hits Projection: 1.5

— Hits Projection: 1.5 Bo Bichette (New York Mets) vs. Miami Marlins — Hits Projection: 0.5

— Hits Projection: 0.5 Aaron Judge (New York Yankees) vs. Athletics — Hits Projection: 0.5

— Hits Projection: 0.5 Ben Rice (New York Yankees) vs. Athletics — Hits Projection: 0.5

— Hits Projection: 0.5 Xavier Edwards (Miami Marlins) vs. New York Mets — Hits Projection: 0.5

— Hits Projection: 0.5 Cody Bellinger (New York Yankees) vs. Athletics — Hits Projection: 0.5

— Hits Projection: 0.5 Alec Bohm (Philadelphia Phillies) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Hits Projection: 0.5

— Hits Projection: 0.5 Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Hits Projection: 0.5

— Hits Projection: 0.5 Zack Wheeler (Philadelphia Phillies) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Strikeouts Projection: 5.5

— Strikeouts Projection: 5.5 Carlos Rodón (New York Yankees) vs. Athletics — Strikeouts Projection: 6.5

With the highest hit projection on the slate, Trea Turner offers massive payout potential for Underdog players. The Phillies’ shortstop needs to tally multiple hits to clear his 1.5 line against Los Angeles Dodgers probable starter Justin Wrobleski. Turner has collected 51 hits across 226 at-bats so far this season.

Meanwhile, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge enters his matchup against Athletics right-hander Luis Severino needing just one hit to surpass his projection. Judge boasts 51 hits in 202 at-bats, including a robust 27 extra-base hits.

On the mound, Phillies ace Zack Wheeler is staring down a strikeout projection of 5.5. Wheeler has compiled 36 strikeouts over 37.2 innings pitched across six starts. Against the Dodgers’ potent lineup, Wheeler will need his best swing-and-miss stuff to punch out six batters.

How to Get Started With Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus and building your first MLB entry is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your welcome offer before the first pitch: