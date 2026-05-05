Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, NBA Playoffs Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking to chase a nice pay day during the NBA playoffs, the Underdog promo code WTOP is exactly what we need. By signing up here and playing just $5, new users can instantly get $50 in bonus entries to build their bankroll.

Whether you’re targeting tonight’s massive matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, or any other NBA playoff game this week, this exclusive welcome offer gives us a real chance to step up our game.

Claim $50 Bonus with the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to get in on the action for the Lakers vs. Thunder showdown—or any other game on the NBA schedule—claiming your bonus is simple. Here is a quick cheat sheet for the Underdog welcome offer:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified May 5, 2026

Promo Code Overview

Let’s talk strategy. The latest Underdog promo code unlocks a high-value opportunity for fans looking to make a splash in the NBA postseason. By registering for a new account and playing a simple $5 entry, users instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. Whether I am building an entry around the Lakers or the Thunder, these bonus funds are credited immediately so we can put them to work right away.

To qualify for this welcome offer, you must be a completely new Underdog customer. You also need to meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Underdog operates. Once those eligibility criteria are met, claiming your $50 in bonus entries is a seamless process.

NBA Player Projections on Tuesday Night

I’m looking closely at the board, and if we want to put that Underdog NBA promo to work, we need to handicap the top scorers properly. Here is a look at the five players carrying the highest points over/under lines on tonight’s playoff slate:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Points Line: 31.5

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Points Line: 28.5

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) vs. Detroit Pistons

Points Line: 25.5

Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Points Line: 21.5

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Points Line: 20.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander commands the highest projection of the night at 31.5 points. He faces an interesting test against a Los Angeles Lakers squad that has been formidable defensively, allowing just 98.7 opponent points per game this postseason.

Right behind him is Cade Cunningham, whose 28.5 points line presents an intriguing matchup. He will take on a Cleveland Cavaliers defense that has surrendered 110.1 points per contest, potentially setting the stage for a high-scoring individual performance.

On the other side of that same game, Donovan Mitchell (25.5 points O/U) draws a much tougher matchup on paper, as the Detroit Pistons are currently holding opponents to a league-low 97.7 points per game.

Finally, the Lakers’ duo of Austin Reaves (21.5 O/U) and LeBron James (20.5 O/U) will look to do their damage against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder defense has yielded 105.5 points per game so far in the playoffs, giving both Reaves and James a solid baseline to attack.

How to Apply the Underdog Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s Lakers vs. Thunder tip-off is straightforward. To unlock the offer, Underdog promo code WTOP is required during sign-up.

Here is our step-by-step guide to securing your $50 in bonus entries:

Register an Account: Create a new Underdog account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Remember, you must be a first-time user and meet your state’s age and region requirements to qualify. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit a minimum of $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit an Entry: Play a $5 entry on the Lakers vs. Thunder game—or any other sporting event—to instantly activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When building your entry, we have two primary ways to play, and this is where the strategy really kicks in. A Standard Entry requires you to combine 2+ picks. This format triggers the largest potential payout, but keep in mind that all legs must hit for your entry to win.

Alternatively, you can choose a Flex Entry. I love using this option when I want a bit of a safety net. It requires 3+ picks and ensures you can still receive some winnings even if one leg of your entry is incorrect.