Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 NBA Bonus for Spurs vs. Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the NBA action can take advantage of an exciting welcome offer using Underdog promo code WTOP. When you sign up for a new account and play just $5, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. Click here to start the registration process.

Your bonus entries can be used right away on the massive Game 7 matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Furthermore, the flexibility of this Underdog offer means your $50 in bonus entries can also be applied to upcoming NBA games, or you can explore the extensive daily fantasy markets available for the NHL and MLB.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Bonus Last Verified On May 30, 2026

Taking advantage of this exclusive welcome offer is a straightforward process designed to give your bankroll an immediate boost. This generous promotion is reserved strictly for new Underdog customers. Simply sign up for a new account and play just $5 on your first entry. Once you do, Underdog will instantly reward you with $50 in bonus entries, allowing you to jump into the NBA postseason action with extra capital.

Before claiming the offer, ensure you meet the necessary eligibility criteria. This promotion is only available to users who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state where Underdog operates. As long as you satisfy these conditions and are a first-time player on the platform, your $50 in bonus entries will be instantly available to use on the NBA slate.

Thunder vs. Spurs DFS Projections

Below is a roundup of consensus player prop lines for the game:

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama: Total Points Over/Under 27.5 | Total Rebounds Over/Under 12.5

Total Points Over/Under 27.5 | Total Rebounds Over/Under 12.5 De’Aaron Fox: Total Points Over/Under 13.5 | Total Assists Over/Under 5.5

Total Points Over/Under 13.5 | Total Assists Over/Under 5.5 Stephon Castle: Total Points Over/Under 16.5 | Total Assists Over/Under 6.5

Total Points Over/Under 16.5 | Total Assists Over/Under 6.5 Devin Vassell: Total Points Over/Under 13.5 | Total 3-Point Field Goals Over/Under 2.5

Total Points Over/Under 13.5 | Total 3-Point Field Goals Over/Under 2.5 Julian Champagnie: Total Points Over/Under 9.5 | Total Rebounds Over/Under 5.5

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Total Points Over/Under 30.5 | Total Assists Over/Under 7.5

Total Points Over/Under 30.5 | Total Assists Over/Under 7.5 Chet Holmgren: Total Points Over/Under 13.5 | Total Rebounds Over/Under 8.5

Total Points Over/Under 13.5 | Total Rebounds Over/Under 8.5 Jared McCain: Total Points Over/Under 13.5 | Total Rebounds Over/Under 2.5

Total Points Over/Under 13.5 | Total Rebounds Over/Under 2.5 Alex Caruso: Total Points Over/Under 9.5 | Total Assists Over/Under 2.5

Total Points Over/Under 9.5 | Total Assists Over/Under 2.5 Isaiah Hartenstein: Total Points Over/Under 7.5 | Total Rebounds Over/Under 8.5

If you are looking for a statistical edge on Underdog, Victor Wembanyama presents an intriguing case. Through six games in this series, he has racked up 169 points (an average of 28.1 points per game), slightly edging over his 27.5-point consensus line. Similarly, Stephon Castle has scored 110 points across six series starts (18.3 points per game), suggesting the over on his 16.5 points prop holds strong value.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a steep 30.5-point line. Given his 146 points across six series games (averaging 24.3 points per game), selecting the under could be a logical pick. However, he is averaging 8.8 assists per game in the series (53 total), making the over on his 7.5 assists line extremely appealing. Meanwhile, De’Aaron Fox has comfortably cleared his 5.5 assists prop pace by dishing out 26 assists across just four games played in the series (6.5 assists per game).

How to Redeem Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and unlocking your bonus is a simple process. To claim your $50 in bonus entries, you must use the promo code WTOP during sign-up.

Begin by creating and registering a new account, which will require you to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. You must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to qualify. Once your account is set up, make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Finally, place a $5 entry to officially activate the promotion and receive your $50 bonus.

When creating your entries, Underdog offers two distinct ways to play: