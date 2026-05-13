Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 NBA Bonus for Cavs-Pistons Game 5 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are a new user looking to get in on the NBA postseason action, let’s talk strategy. Nothing beats a nice pay day, especially when you are building your slip with house money. You can sign up here with the Underdog promo code WTOP to unlock a fantastic welcome offer ahead of tonight’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons.

By simply signing up and playing just $5, new users will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries to use on the platform. Whether you want to build a slip for tonight’s game in Detroit or save your entries for another NBA playoff matchup later this week, this introductory offer gives your bankroll an immediate boost.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA Action

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified May 13, 2026

Claiming this exclusive Underdog promo code is a straightforward process designed to give us an immediate advantage. By creating a new account and playing just $5 on your first slip, you will instantly be rewarded with $50 in bonus entries. Whether you are hunting for value on points and rebound props for the Cavaliers vs. Pistons game tonight or looking to spread your entries across other NBA playoff matchups, these bonus funds are available for immediate use. To be eligible for this welcome offer, you must be a brand-new Underdog customer making your first deposit and entry on the platform. Players must also be physically located in a participating legal state and meet the minimum age requirements for their jurisdiction. Once you have successfully registered and placed your qualifying $5 entry, the $50 in bonus entries will automatically hit your account, allowing us to jump right into the postseason action.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Promo Tonight

The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to face off against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 pm ET, with the national broadcast airing on ESPN. With four games already in the books in this seven-game series, both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons are battling for a pivotal playoff advantage.

Props & Analysis

Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell: Over/Under 26.5 Points | Over/Under 3.5 Assists | Over/Under 4.5 Rebounds

Over/Under 26.5 Points | Over/Under 3.5 Assists | Over/Under 4.5 Rebounds Jarrett Allen: Over/Under 12.5 Points | Over/Under 7.5 Rebounds

Over/Under 12.5 Points | Over/Under 7.5 Rebounds Evan Mobley: Over/Under 14.5 Points | Over/Under 7.5 Rebounds | Over/Under 3.5 Assists

Over/Under 14.5 Points | Over/Under 7.5 Rebounds | Over/Under 3.5 Assists Max Strus: Over/Under 8.5 Points | Over/Under 1.5 3-Pointers Made

Over/Under 8.5 Points | Over/Under 1.5 3-Pointers Made Sam Merrill: Over/Under 5.5 Points | Over/Under 1.5 3-Pointers Made

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham: Over/Under 26.5 Points | Over/Under 9.5 Assists | Over/Under 5.5 Rebounds

Over/Under 26.5 Points | Over/Under 9.5 Assists | Over/Under 5.5 Rebounds Tobias Harris: Over/Under 18.5 Points | Over/Under 6.5 Rebounds

Over/Under 18.5 Points | Over/Under 6.5 Rebounds Jalen Duren: Over/Under 11.5 Points | Over/Under 9.5 Rebounds

Over/Under 11.5 Points | Over/Under 9.5 Rebounds Ausar Thompson: Over/Under 8.5 Points | Over/Under 6.5 Rebounds | Over/Under 3.5 Assists

Over/Under 8.5 Points | Over/Under 6.5 Rebounds | Over/Under 3.5 Assists Caris LeVert: Over/Under 7.5 Points | Over/Under 2.5 Assists

When I’m handicapping the board, Donovan Mitchell is a standout target for the Over on his consensus 26.5 points line. Mitchell has been an unstoppable scoring force for the Cleveland Cavaliers during this series, racking up an incredible 132 points across the first four games. That breaks down to an average of 33.0 points per game, making him a fantastic anchor for our slips.

On the Detroit Pistons’ side of the court, Tobias Harris is well-positioned against his consensus 18.5 points line. Harris has tallied 78 points so far in the playoffs, yielding a strong 19.5 points per game average. I think his Over is a solid look tonight.

Conversely, we might want to fade Cade Cunningham’s points prop (26.5) and lean toward the Under. Even though he is the primary engine for Detroit, Cunningham has scored 94 points in four games (a 23.5 average), meaning he is currently tracking comfortably below his listed point total for tonight’s contest.

Signing Up with the Underdog Promo Code

To get started and claim your bonus ahead of the Cavaliers vs. Pistons matchup, Underdog promo code WTOP is required during sign-up. The activation process is quick and gets us right into the game:

Register Your Account: Create your account here using standard personal information. Make a Deposit: Once your registration is complete and verified, deposit at least $5 using one of the available secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Submit a $5 entry on the platform to instantly activate your $50 in bonus entries.

Please note that this offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the minimum age and legal region requirements for their jurisdiction.

Once those bonus entries hit your account, you have two distinct ways to build your slips for the NBA postseason. If you are looking for maximum upside and that big payout, a Standard entry of 2+ picks will trigger the largest multiplier. However, keep in mind that with a Standard entry, every single leg must hit for your slip to win.

If you prefer a bit of a safety net—which is never a bad idea when betting the unpredictable playoffs—your other option is to Flex an entry featuring 3+ picks. While the payout multiplier is slightly lower, a Flex entry ensures you can still receive some winnings even if one leg of your slip is incorrect. Choose the strategy that best fits your play style, and let’s cash some tickets!