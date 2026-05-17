Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 NBA Bonus for Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the NBA action can use Underdog promo code WTOP to unlock a lucrative welcome offer. By simply signing up as a first-time player and playing just $5, you will instantly get $50 in bonus entries to use on the platform. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you want to back specific player props in this pivotal clash or save your bonus for any other NBA game this week, this new-user exclusive provides a fantastic head start for your daily fantasy sports bankroll. With the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers prepping for a Game 7, it’s the perfect time to unlock this Underdog promo.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Delivers $50 Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Bonus Last Verified On May 17, 2026

Securing your Underdog welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. To unlock the bonus, new users simply need to sign up for an account, make their first deposit, and play $5 on any available entry, including player props for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons. Once your initial $5 entry is submitted, Underdog will instantly credit your account with $50 in bonus entries, giving you plenty of extra firepower to build your daily fantasy sports bankroll.

Please note that this lucrative promo code is exclusively available to new Underdog customers. To be eligible for the instant $50 bonus, you must be a first-time player who meets the minimum age requirements and is currently located within a participating state where Underdog operates. Always review the specific age and regional restrictions in your area before signing up and placing your first entry.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Props & Analysis

Cleveland Cavaliers Player Props

Donovan Mitchell : Over/Under 26.5 Points | Over/Under 3.5 Assists

: Over/Under 26.5 Points | Over/Under 3.5 Assists Evan Mobley : Over/Under 15.5 Points | Over/Under 8.5 Rebounds

: Over/Under 15.5 Points | Over/Under 8.5 Rebounds Jarrett Allen : Over/Under 12.5 Points | Over/Under 7.5 Rebounds

: Over/Under 12.5 Points | Over/Under 7.5 Rebounds Max Strus : Over/Under 9.5 Points | Over/Under 2.5 3-Point Field Goals

: Over/Under 9.5 Points | Over/Under 2.5 3-Point Field Goals Dean Wade: Over/Under 3.5 Points | Over/Under 3.5 Rebounds

Detroit Pistons Player Props

Cade Cunningham : Over/Under 27.5 Points | Over/Under 8.5 Assists

: Over/Under 27.5 Points | Over/Under 8.5 Assists Tobias Harris : Over/Under 18.5 Points | Over/Under 6.5 Rebounds

: Over/Under 18.5 Points | Over/Under 6.5 Rebounds Jalen Duren : Over/Under 11.5 Points | Over/Under 8.5 Rebounds

: Over/Under 11.5 Points | Over/Under 8.5 Rebounds Daniss Jenkins : Over/Under 11.5 Points | Over/Under 3.5 Assists

: Over/Under 11.5 Points | Over/Under 3.5 Assists Ausar Thompson: Over/Under 9.5 Points | Over/Under 7.5 Rebounds

When evaluating these lines against the current series statistics, a few prop trends begin to stand out. Donovan Mitchell has been the driving offensive force for the Cleveland Cavaliers, racking up 171 points over his six starts. That translates to an average of 28.5 points per game, making the Over on his 26.5 points line an appealing prospect. Meanwhile, his frontcourt teammate Evan Mobley has gathered 40 rebounds over six games (6.6 rebounds per game), which leans heavily toward the Under for his 8.5 total rebounds prop.

On the Detroit Pistons’ side, Cade Cunningham has commanded the offense with 154 points and 50 assists across six games. Averaging 25.6 points and 8.3 assists in the series, Cunningham is hovering just below his listed props of 27.5 points and 8.5 assists. Additionally, Jalen Duren has pulled down 44 rebounds throughout the series (averaging 7.3 boards per game), which suggests his Under 8.5 rebounds prop may hold value in this decisive matchup.

How to Redeem Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is incredibly straightforward, but you will need to follow a few specific steps to ensure you receive your reward. First and foremost, using promo code WTOP is required during the registration process.

To activate the offer, visit the desktop site to create and register a new account. You will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Because this offer is exclusive to first-time players, you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to qualify. Once your account is verified, you must deposit a minimum of $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.

Finally, to unlock your $50 in bonus entries, you just need to play a $5 entry on any available market, such as the Eastern Conference clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.