Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Thunder-Spurs, NBA Playoffs Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Underdog Promo Code for NBA

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Promo Tonight

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Projections & Analysis

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 29.5 Points | 7.5 Assists | 3.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made

29.5 Points | 7.5 Assists | 3.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made Chet Holmgren: 13.5 Points | 1.5 Assists | 7.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made

13.5 Points | 1.5 Assists | 7.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made Jalen Williams: 13.5 Points | 3.5 Assists | 3.5 Rebounds | 0.5 3-Pointers Made

13.5 Points | 3.5 Assists | 3.5 Rebounds | 0.5 3-Pointers Made Alex Caruso: 10.5 Points | 2.5 Assists | 3.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made

10.5 Points | 2.5 Assists | 3.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made Luguentz Dort: 5.5 Points | 1.5 Assists | 2.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made

Victor Wembanyama: 24.5 Points | 3.5 Assists | 13.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made

24.5 Points | 3.5 Assists | 13.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made Stephon Castle: 16.5 Points | 6.5 Assists | 5.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made

16.5 Points | 6.5 Assists | 5.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made De’Aaron Fox: 14.5 Points | 5.5 Assists | 3.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made

14.5 Points | 5.5 Assists | 3.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made Devin Vassell: 13.5 Points | 2.5 Assists | 4.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Pointers Made

13.5 Points | 2.5 Assists | 4.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Pointers Made Dylan Harper: 10.5 Points | 2.5 Assists | 3.5 Rebounds | 0.5 3-Pointers Made

How to Activate Your Underdog Offer for Thunder vs. Spurs

Deposit Funds: Make a minimum deposit of at least $5 into your account using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Play a $5 entry on any available market, including tonight’s Thunder vs. Spurs matchup. Receive Your Bonus: Once your $5 entry is submitted, your account will be activated with $50 in bonus entries.

The Western Conference Finals continue tonight, creating the perfect opportunity for new users to claim an exclusive welcome bonus before the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the San Antonio Spurs. By utilizing ourduring registration, first-time players can simply play $5 to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries.This highly valuable sign-up offer provides an immediate bankroll boost that you can use to build your daily fantasy card for tonight’s pivotal matchup or apply to any other NBA game on the schedule throughout the week.Getting started with this Underdog welcome offer is a straightforward process designed to maximize value for first-time players. By entering the Underdog promo codeduring account creation, new Underdog customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state can simply play $5 on their first entry to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. This bonus is credited directly to your account, giving you instant access to funds for tonight’s slate or any other daily fantasy contests.The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. Scheduled for May 24, 2026, at 07:00 PM CDT, fans can catch the live broadcast on NBC/Peacock. While regular-season win-loss records are a thing of the past at this stage of the postseason, the stakes could not be higher as both teams battle it out in Round 3 to take control of the Western Conference Finals.Looking at the series statistics, Victor Wembanyama has been an unstoppable force for the San Antonio Spurs. Through three games, he has amassed 88 points (averaging 29.3 per game) and 45 rebounds (15.0 per game). Targeting higher than his 24.5 points and 13.5 rebounds lines looks very appealing given his massive production and 26.62% usage rate in the Western Conference Finals. For the Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be their primary facilitator. While his points projection is set high at 29.5 (he has scored 80 points across the three games, averaging 26.7), his assist numbers are staggering. With 33 assists in the series so far—an average of 11.0 per game—targeting more than his 7.5 assists stands out as a strong play. Meanwhile, Chet Holmgren’s rebound line sits at 7.5, but he has only secured 15 total rebounds in the series (5.0 per game), potentially making less than that total an intriguing option. Lastly, Stephon Castle has been heavily involved for the San Antonio Spurs, recording 26 assists (8.6 per game) in the series, well above his 6.5 assist projection.Claiming your welcome bonus before the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs tip off is a quick and straightforward process. To get started, you will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. During this sign-up process, it is essential that you enter promo codeto ensure you are eligible for the promotion. Please note that this offer is strictly for new users who meet the required age and regional guidelines for their location. Once your account is set up and verified, follow these steps to secure your bonus:When building your entry on Underdog, you have two distinct ways to play. Aentry requires you to combine 2+ picks. This format triggers the largest potential payout, but keep in mind that all legs must hit for your entry to win. If you prefer a bit of a safety net, your other option is toan entry with 3+ picks. While the maximum payout is lower, a Flex entry ensures you can still receive some winnings even if one leg of your entry is incorrect.