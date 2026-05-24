Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Thunder-Spurs, NBA Playoffs Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesThe Western Conference Finals continue tonight, creating the perfect opportunity for new users to claim an exclusive welcome bonus before the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the San Antonio Spurs. By utilizing our Underdog promo code WTOP during registration, first-time players can simply play $5 to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. This highly valuable sign-up offer provides an immediate bankroll boost that you can use to build your daily fantasy card for tonight’s pivotal matchup or apply to any other NBA game on the schedule throughout the week.
Underdog Promo Code for NBA
|Underdog Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Underdog User Offer
|Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries
|Terms and Conditions
|New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.
How to Use Your Underdog NBA Promo TonightThe Oklahoma City Thunder will face the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. Scheduled for May 24, 2026, at 07:00 PM CDT, fans can catch the live broadcast on NBC/Peacock. While regular-season win-loss records are a thing of the past at this stage of the postseason, the stakes could not be higher as both teams battle it out in Round 3 to take control of the Western Conference Finals.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Projections & AnalysisOklahoma City Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 29.5 Points | 7.5 Assists | 3.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made
- Chet Holmgren: 13.5 Points | 1.5 Assists | 7.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made
- Jalen Williams: 13.5 Points | 3.5 Assists | 3.5 Rebounds | 0.5 3-Pointers Made
- Alex Caruso: 10.5 Points | 2.5 Assists | 3.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made
- Luguentz Dort: 5.5 Points | 1.5 Assists | 2.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made
- Victor Wembanyama: 24.5 Points | 3.5 Assists | 13.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made
- Stephon Castle: 16.5 Points | 6.5 Assists | 5.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made
- De’Aaron Fox: 14.5 Points | 5.5 Assists | 3.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made
- Devin Vassell: 13.5 Points | 2.5 Assists | 4.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Pointers Made
- Dylan Harper: 10.5 Points | 2.5 Assists | 3.5 Rebounds | 0.5 3-Pointers Made
How to Activate Your Underdog Offer for Thunder vs. SpursClaiming your welcome bonus before the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs tip off is a quick and straightforward process. To get started, you will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. During this sign-up process, it is essential that you enter promo code WTOP to ensure you are eligible for the promotion. Please note that this offer is strictly for new users who meet the required age and regional guidelines for their location. Once your account is set up and verified, follow these steps to secure your bonus:
- Deposit Funds: Make a minimum deposit of at least $5 into your account using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods.
- Place Your Entry: Play a $5 entry on any available market, including tonight’s Thunder vs. Spurs matchup.
- Receive Your Bonus: Once your $5 entry is submitted, your account will be activated with $50 in bonus entries.