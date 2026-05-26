Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder + MLB Picks (May 26)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking for a nice pay day on tonight’s crucial Western Conference Finals clash between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, we can unlock incredible value by using our exclusive Underdog promo code WTOP. This strictly new-user welcome offer allows you to sign up here , play just $5, and instantly receive $50 in bonus entries.

I love having this kind of flexibility—whether you are building player projections for tonight’s massive showdown at the Paycom Center or looking at other sports, this instant bonus gives us the perfect bankroll boost to jump right into daily fantasy.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for Extra NBA Entries

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified May 26, 2026

Taking advantage of this Underdog promo code is a straightforward process designed to get you into the action quickly. Whenever I see a welcome offer like this, I suggest locking it in. By registering for an account and playing just $5 on your first entry, you will instantly get $50 in bonus entries added to your bankroll. This immediate boost gives us the flexibility to explore different player projections and combinations throughout the remainder of the NBA playoffs.

Keep in mind that this welcome offer is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers. To successfully claim your bonus entries, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where the platform legally operates.

Ways To Use Your Entries on Game 5

The San Antonio Spurs hit the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 on Tuesday night. With the series tied 2-2, this is a pivotal matchup to determine who gets an edge.

Oklahoma City Thunder Player Props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Over/Under 30.5 Points (-114 / -115) | Over/Under 6.5 Assists (-139 / +105)

Over/Under 30.5 Points (-114 / -115) | Over/Under 6.5 Assists (-139 / +105) Chet Holmgren: Over/Under 15.5 Points (-108 / -122) | Over/Under 8.5 Rebounds (+102 / -136)

Over/Under 15.5 Points (-108 / -122) | Over/Under 8.5 Rebounds (+102 / -136) Jalen Williams: Over/Under 15.5 Points (-104 / -126) | Over/Under 4.5 Assists (-148 / +112)

Over/Under 15.5 Points (-104 / -126) | Over/Under 4.5 Assists (-148 / +112) Alex Caruso: Over/Under 9.5 Points (-110 / -119) | Over/Under 1.5 3-Point Field Goals (+102 / -135)

Over/Under 9.5 Points (-110 / -119) | Over/Under 1.5 3-Point Field Goals (+102 / -135) Luguentz Dort: Over/Under 7.5 Points (-101 / -130) | Over/Under 3.5 Rebounds (-119 / -111)

San Antonio Spurs Player Props

Victor Wembanyama: Over/Under 25.5 Points (-122 / -107) | Over/Under 13.5 Rebounds (-102 / -130)

Over/Under 25.5 Points (-122 / -107) | Over/Under 13.5 Rebounds (-102 / -130) De’Aaron Fox: Over/Under 15.5 Points (-129 / -101) | Over/Under 5.5 Assists (+103 / -136)

Over/Under 15.5 Points (-129 / -101) | Over/Under 5.5 Assists (+103 / -136) Devin Vassell: Over/Under 14.5 Points (-127 / -103) | Over/Under 2.5 3-Point Field Goals (-120 / -111)

Over/Under 14.5 Points (-127 / -103) | Over/Under 2.5 3-Point Field Goals (-120 / -111) Stephon Castle: Over/Under 16.5 Points (-107 / -123) | Over/Under 6.5 Assists (-115 / -115)

Over/Under 16.5 Points (-107 / -123) | Over/Under 6.5 Assists (-115 / -115) Keldon Johnson: Over/Under 7.5 Points (-103 / -127) | Over/Under 3.5 Rebounds (-163 / +122)

Prop Analysis & Commentary

Victor Wembanyama has been an unstoppable scoring force in the Western Conference Finals. Across the first four games, he has racked up 121 points (30.25 points per game), which gives us a great reason to look hard at the Over on his 25.5-point prop. He has also pulled down 53 total rebounds, pacing just underneath his 13.5 line per contest.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander operates as an elite facilitator. Handing out 40 assists so far in the series (10.0 per game), his Over for 6.5 assists presents a strong statistical edge. Meanwhile, Alex Caruso has provided a massive spark off the bench. Caruso has sunk 14 three-pointers (3.5 per game) while recording 63 total points, pushing him well past his consensus morning lines of 9.5 points and 1.5 made threes.

On the San Antonio Spurs’ side, Devin Vassell has matched Caruso’s sharpshooting production. Vassell has drained 14 three-pointers over the first four games, putting him in a prime position to clear his Over 2.5 made three-pointers prop. Additionally, Stephon Castle is finding exceptional rhythm as a playmaker, dishing out 32 assists in the series (8.0 per game), statistically backing a confident look at his Over 6.5 assists line.

How to Sign Up with the Underdog Promo Code

Claiming your bonus entries ahead of tonight’s San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game is a quick and seamless process. Just follow these simple steps, and we’ll get you ready for tip-off:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here . You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Remember, you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, be sure to enter Underdog promo code WTOP when prompted. This is required to lock in your welcome bonus. Make a Deposit: Head over to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account using any of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Submit Your First Entry: Build and play your first entry for at least $5. Once you submit this qualifying play, Underdog will automatically activate and credit the $50 in bonus entries to your account.

When building your initial entry—or using those newly acquired bonus entries—Underdog gives us two main strategies to play. Don’t let these terms intimidate you; they’re actually quite simple: