Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB, NBA Playoffs, PGA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the Underdog promo code WTOP, you will have the ability to secure $50 in bonuses by making a simple $5 entry for any game. With a busy MLB schedule alongside NBA Playoff games tomorrow and the PGA Championship this weekend, the options are endless. Click here to register.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

The mechanics of the Underdog welcome offer are straightforward. Utilizing the appropriate promotional code instantly grants you access to bonus capital.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Confirmed May 14th, 2026

To successfully claim this offer, new Underdog customers simply need to sign up, verify they meet their jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements while located in a participating state, and play a $5 entry. Once completed, you instantly get $50 in bonus entries added to your account. This provides the necessary flexibility to target high-value projections across sports.

Underdog MLB Thursday Projections

Deploying your $50 in bonus entries effectively means targeting player stat projections with the highest probability of success or the most mathematical value. Tonight’s MLB schedule presents several intriguing data points across high-profile stars and pitching matchups.

Luis Arraez (San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers) — Over 1.5 Hits / Under 1.5 Hits

(San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers) — Over 1.5 Hits / Under 1.5 Hits Nico Hoerner (Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves) — Over 1.5 Hits / Under 1.5 Hits

(Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves) — Over 1.5 Hits / Under 1.5 Hits Trea Turner (Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox) — Over 1.5 Hits / Under 1.5 Hits

(Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox) — Over 1.5 Hits / Under 1.5 Hits Jung Hoo Lee (San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers) — Over 0.5 Hits / Under 0.5 Hits

(San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers) — Over 0.5 Hits / Under 0.5 Hits Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants) — Over 0.5 Hits / Under 0.5 Hits

(Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants) — Over 0.5 Hits / Under 0.5 Hits Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants) — Over 0.5 Hits / Under 0.5 Hits

(Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants) — Over 0.5 Hits / Under 0.5 Hits Drake Baldwin (Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs) — Over 1.5 Hits / Under 1.5 Hits

(Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs) — Over 1.5 Hits / Under 1.5 Hits Andy Pages (Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants) — Over 0.5 Hits / Under 0.5 Hits

(Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants) — Over 0.5 Hits / Under 0.5 Hits Chris Sale (Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs) — Over 6.5 Strikeouts / Under 6.5 Strikeouts

(Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs) — Over 6.5 Strikeouts / Under 6.5 Strikeouts Jesús Luzardo (Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox) — Over 6.5 Strikeouts / Under 6.5 Strikeouts

Luis Arraez presents a fascinating analytical case. Saddled with a 1.5 hit line against the Dodgers, the contact hitter will have to capitalize on facing Emmet Sheehan. Conversely, top-of-the-order anchors like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman both have lines set at 0.5, so taking the over for those players might be more favorable.

On the mound, Chris Sale’s 6.5 strikeout prop against the Cubs is an intriguing option given his strikeout ability.

Expanding Your Action: PGA Championship And NBA Playoffs

A data-driven entry strategy often benefits from portfolio diversification, and your $50 in bonus entries is not strictly confined to the baseball diamond. With other major sporting events running concurrently, new users have the distinct advantage of spreading their promotional capital across multiple sports.

Whether you are targeting specific strokes-gained metrics for the PGA Championship or exploiting an inefficient points-plus-rebounds line in a pivotal NBA playoff series like Spurs vs. Timberwolves, cross-sport entries are an excellent way to mitigate daily variance and capitalize on distinct statistical edges.

Sign Up With Underdog Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Securing your bonus entries before the first pitch is a highly streamlined process. Follow these structured steps to ensure your account is properly credited:

Sign Up: Click here to register a new account using your standard personal information. Use the Code: You must input promo code WTOP during the registration process to successfully trigger promotional eligibility. Fund Your Account: Process a first-time deposit of at least $5 utilizing one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Submit a $5 entry on tonight’s MLB slate (or any active sport). Once this initial entry goes live, Underdog will immediately credit the $50 in bonus entries to your account.

Once your account is funded and your bonus is active, understanding entry structure is vital for maximizing returns: