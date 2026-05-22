Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Memorial Day Weekend MLB, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs square off tonight, we have a prime opportunity to score a nice pay day. First-time players can instantly enhance their viewing experience by signing up here with the Underdog promo code WTOP.

If you’re tired of sitting on the sidelines with simple wagers and want to chase bigger payouts, this lucrative welcome offer is your ticket to the big leagues. It’s strictly for new users: just sign up and play $5 to instantly get $50 in bonus entries. We can deploy these bonus entries immediately on player totals and props for tonight’s critical Thunder-Spurs matchup, or you can keep them in your back pocket for the New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Supplies $50 in Bonus Entries

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified May 22, 2026

We’ve all been there—staring at a slate of games, wanting to build a sophisticated ticket but not wanting to risk the bankroll. Unlocking this Underdog welcome offer is a straightforward process that solves exactly that. By signing up with the exclusive Underdog promo code WTOP and playing just $5 on your first entry, you’ll instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. These funds hit your account immediately, giving you house money to seamlessly build your player prop tickets for tonight’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup.

Just remember, this special sign-up bonus is strictly limited to new Underdog customers. To successfully claim your $50 in bonus entries, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Underdog currently operates. Always double-check your local jurisdiction rules regarding eligibility before locking in that initial entry.

Totals for the Thunder vs. Spurs on Friday

When handicapping a massive playoff game like this, I like to look for angles where the morning line hasn’t quite caught up to recent performances. Here are the consensus over/under player prop lines we’re working with tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: O/U 30.5 Points | O/U 7.5 Assists | O/U 4.5 Rebounds | O/U 1.5 3-Pointers Made

O/U 30.5 Points | O/U 7.5 Assists | O/U 4.5 Rebounds | O/U 1.5 3-Pointers Made Alex Caruso: O/U 11.5 Points | O/U 3.5 Rebounds | O/U 2.5 Assists | O/U 2.5 3-Pointers Made

O/U 11.5 Points | O/U 3.5 Rebounds | O/U 2.5 Assists | O/U 2.5 3-Pointers Made Chet Holmgren: O/U 14.5 Points | O/U 8.5 Rebounds | O/U 1.5 Assists

O/U 14.5 Points | O/U 8.5 Rebounds | O/U 1.5 Assists Isaiah Hartenstein: O/U 7.5 Points | O/U 9.5 Rebounds | O/U 2.5 Assists

O/U 7.5 Points | O/U 9.5 Rebounds | O/U 2.5 Assists Luguentz Dort: O/U 5.5 Points | O/U 2.5 Rebounds | O/U 1.5 3-Pointers Made

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama: O/U 24.5 Points | O/U 13.5 Rebounds | O/U 3.5 Assists | O/U 1.5 3-Pointers Made

O/U 24.5 Points | O/U 13.5 Rebounds | O/U 3.5 Assists | O/U 1.5 3-Pointers Made Stephon Castle: O/U 18.5 Points | O/U 6.5 Assists | O/U 5.5 Rebounds | O/U 1.5 3-Pointers Made

O/U 18.5 Points | O/U 6.5 Assists | O/U 5.5 Rebounds | O/U 1.5 3-Pointers Made De’Aaron Fox: O/U 14.5 Points | O/U 4.5 Assists | O/U 3.5 Rebounds | O/U 1.5 3-Pointers Made

O/U 14.5 Points | O/U 4.5 Assists | O/U 3.5 Rebounds | O/U 1.5 3-Pointers Made Devin Vassell: O/U 14.5 Points | O/U 4.5 Rebounds | O/U 2.5 Assists | O/U 2.5 3-Pointers Made

O/U 14.5 Points | O/U 4.5 Rebounds | O/U 2.5 Assists | O/U 2.5 3-Pointers Made Keldon Johnson: O/U 9.5 Points | O/U 3.5 Rebounds

There is nothing better than finding a line that feels mispriced, and looking at the series stats, Victor Wembanyama presents an excellent opportunity to hammer the over. He has completely taken over the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, piling up 62 total points (31.0 per game) and 41 rebounds (20.5 per game). Both of those figures obliterate his current consensus lines of 24.5 points and 13.5 rebounds. He’s a great anchor for our tickets tonight.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, Alex Caruso has been a phenomenal breakout performer. Despite a modest 11.5-point consensus prop line, Caruso has scored 48 points through two games (24.0 per game). He has also knocked down 11 three-pointers, strongly supporting the over on his 2.5 made three-pointers line as a fantastic value play.

Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 27.0 points in the series. That’s slightly under his 30.5 line, but his 21 total assists (10.5 per game) make the over on his 7.5 assists total a highly appealing angle. Finally, I’m keying in on Stephon Castle, who is easily clearing his 18.5 points line for the Spurs by averaging 21.0 points so far in the series.

How to Apply the Underdog Promo Code

Don’t be intimidated by building these multi-leg tickets—activating this lucrative welcome offer is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to claim your $50 in bonus entries ahead of tonight’s Thunder vs. Spurs tip-off:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here using your standard personal information. Remember, you must be a completely new user and meet all local age and region requirements to participate. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to input the exclusive Underdog promo code WTOP during the sign-up process. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Build and play a $5 entry to instantly activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When it’s time to build your initial entry or deploy your bonus funds on the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, you have two distinct ways to play: