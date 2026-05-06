Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for May 6 NBA Playoffs Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services I’ve got a fantastic strategy for us to build our daily fantasy bankrolls tonight. If you’re a new user looking to get in on the action, sign up here with the Underdog promo code WTOP to get an incredible welcome offer ahead of the next NBA game. By signing up and playing just $5, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries.

This exclusive promotion is available for new users only, making it the absolute perfect way to get started before tonight’s massive Eastern Conference playoff showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks. Whether we’re building entries for this specific matchup or handicapping any other NBA game this week, this welcome offer gives us the immediate value we need to chase a nice pay day.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks NBA Entries During the Playoffs

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified May 6, 2026

Taking advantage of the Underdog promo code is a straightforward move I always recommend to build your bankroll ahead of the NBA playoffs. To claim the offer, new users simply need to register for an account using the code WTOP and play $5 on their first entry.

Once that initial $5 play is locked in, Underdog instantly rewards your account with $50 in bonus entries. That gives us plenty of ammunition to back our favorite players in the upcoming showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.

Just keep in mind that this welcome promotion carries a few strict eligibility requirements. This offer is exclusively available to new Underdog customers who have never previously created an account. Furthermore, all players must meet their jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Underdog operates legally.

NBA Totals on Wednesday Night

If you are looking to put your promos to use on tonight’s playoff slate, targeting the top scorers is exactly how I start my handicapping. Here are the five players with the highest consensus point totals across tonight’s matchups:

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) vs. Philadelphia 76ers: 27.5 Points

27.5 Points Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: 27.5 Points

27.5 Points Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) vs. New York Knicks: 26.5 Points

26.5 Points Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) vs. New York Knicks: 24.5 Points

24.5 Points Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks) vs. Philadelphia 76ers: 15.5 Points

Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama lead the board tonight. Brunson has a real chance to feast; he will be tasked with breaking down a struggling 76ers defense that is currently allowing 110.4 points per game and yielding a generous 114.2 defensive rating.

Out West, Wembanyama faces a much stiffer test against Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves. Minnesota has been incredibly stingy, allowing just 106.7 points per game in the playoffs. Taking Wemby tonight means we are trusting his sheer volume and unique skill set against one of the league’s tougher defensive fronts.

Meanwhile, the 76ers counter with their star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Both feature lofty totals as they take on a stout Knicks defense at Madison Square Garden. New York is currently holding opponents to just 100.0 points per game and boasts a 101.1 defensive rating in the postseason. Embiid and Maxey will need to be hyper-efficient to eclipse their totals against a Knicks squad that has effectively limited opposing offenses all year.

Score $50 Bonus with the Underdog Promo Code

To ensure we are ready in time for tip-off between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, follow these straightforward steps:

Register Your Account: Create and register an account here using standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth). You must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to qualify. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your First Entry: Finally, play a $5 entry on the upcoming NBA playoff slate or any other available market in order to instantly activate those $50 bonus entries.

When we build our entries, we have two distinct ways to play. This is where a little strategy goes a long way: