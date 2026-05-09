Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Lakers vs. Thunder, NBA Playoffs Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can unlock a highly valuable welcome offer ahead of the next NBA game by using Underdog promo code WTOP. Sign up and play $5 to unlock $50 in bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

Put your bonus into action for the upcoming matchup featuring the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers, or any other NBA game this week. Underdog will also have tons of daily fantasy sports options on the NHL, MLB, UFC and more.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Delivers $50 Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On May 9, 2026

This welcome offer provides tangible value: Simply create your account and play $5 to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. Whether you want to build a lineup or make picks for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup or any other game, these bonus funds are credited to your account right away so you do not miss a minute of the action.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Underdog customers. To successfully claim the bonus entries, you must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where the platform operates. As long as you fulfill these eligibility requirements and place your initial $5 entry, the $50 bonus is yours to play with.

Saturday NBA Player Projections

If you are looking to put your Underdog NBA promo to work, the upcoming slate features a fantastic mix of elite scorers and intriguing defensive matchups. Here are five players with the highest points totals currently on the board:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 29.5 points

(Oklahoma City Thunder) vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 29.5 points Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: 26.5 points

(Detroit Pistons) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: 26.5 points Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) vs. Detroit Pistons: 25.5 points

(Cleveland Cavaliers) vs. Detroit Pistons: 25.5 points LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: 21.5 points

(Los Angeles Lakers) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: 21.5 points Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: 21.5 points

At the top of the board, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws a Los Angeles Lakers defense that allows 103.1 points per game. Gilgeous-Alexander has been a highly efficient scoring machine all playoffs, averaging 29.2 points on 54.7% shooting. Even more impressively, he has bumped that production up to an even 30.0 points over his last five games, making his 29.5-point projection incredibly sharp.

In Cleveland, Cade Cunningham aims to exploit a Cavaliers defense that surrenders 109.9 points per contest. Cunningham’s total sits at 26.5, a number he has comfortably eclipsed in his recent averages (30.6 points per game overall and 31.4 over his last five outings). He brings a massive 33.5% usage rate into this matchup, providing plenty of volume to find the basket.

On the other side of that matchup, Donovan Mitchell faces a stern test. Mitchell is staring down a 25.5-point total against a Detroit Pistons defense that has been exceptional. Detroit leads the slate by allowing just 98.0 points per game and holding opponents to a suffocating 40.5% field goal percentage. Mitchell averages 24.0 points on the season, meaning he will have to fight through one of the league’s stingiest units to surpass his projection.

How to Get Started With Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for the Lakers vs. Thunder game? Unlocking your bonus entries is a simple, structured process. Follow these steps to claim your offer: