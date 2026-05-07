Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, NBA Playoffs Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like the thrill of NBA playoff basketball, and if you’re looking to get in on tonight’s action, we’ve got a fantastic opportunity to build your bankroll. Sign up here with the Underdog promo code WTOP to claim an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the massive matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.

It’s as simple as it gets: just sign up as a new user, play a $5 entry, and you’ll instantly get $50 in bonus entries. I always tell folks to take advantage of these new-user bonuses to chase a nice pay day using house money. You can fire up those bonus entries immediately on tonight’s Cavaliers-Pistons clash, or save them for any other NBA playoff game on the schedule this week.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Delivers $50 Bonus

As someone who spends a lot of time in the daily fantasy trenches, I can tell you that this Underdog welcome offer is a brilliant way to get a head start. When you sign up and play just $5, you instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. We can use these right away to start building our ideal player lineups and get a real chance at some playoff winnings.

Just keep in mind that this special offer is strictly for new Underdog customers. To score that instant $50 bonus, you need to be creating a first-time account, meet the minimum age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state.

NBA Point Totals for Thursday Night

If we are looking to put this promo to work on the hardwood tonight, targeting player point totals is my favorite place to start. When handicapping the slate, here are the five players with the highest points over/under lines on tonight’s board:

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers)

Line: 28.5 Points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers)

Line: 28.5 Points

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers @ Detroit Pistons)

Line: 23.5 Points

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder)

Line: 20.5 Points

James Harden (Cleveland Cavaliers @ Detroit Pistons)

Line: 18.5 Points

When I look at this playoff slate, Cade Cunningham immediately catches my eye with a 28.5-point total. The Pistons guard has an intriguing matchup against a Cavaliers defense giving up 110.2 points per game. Cunningham has been filling it up effortlessly all postseason, averaging an impressive 31.2 points per game. He has a real chance to clear this number.

On the other side of the court, Donovan Mitchell (23.5) and James Harden (18.5) will try to crack a surprisingly stingy Detroit defense. The Pistons are surrendering a remarkably low 98.1 points per game and holding opponents to just 40.4% shooting from the field in the playoffs. Mitchell (23.1 PPG) and Harden (20.8 PPG) will need to be highly efficient for us to feel confident hitting their respective overs tonight.

Looking out West, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shares the highest total on the board at 28.5 against the Lakers. He is pouring in 30.6 points per game and gets a Lakers defense allowing a clean 100.0 points per contest. Meanwhile, LeBron James is sitting at a modest 20.5-point line. Averaging 23.7 points per game, James has to navigate a Thunder defense that allows 102.4 points per outing but pulls down 31.8 defensive rebounds to limit second-chance looks.

Applying the Underdog Promo Code Today

Unlocking your welcome offer ahead of the Cavaliers vs. Pistons matchup is a quick and painless process. I’ve outlined the exact steps we need to take to claim this bonus:

Sign Up: Create and register a brand-new account here using your standard personal information. During registration, entering the Underdog promo code WTOP is absolutely required to claim the offer.

Create and register a brand-new account here using your standard personal information. During registration, entering the Underdog promo code is absolutely required to claim the offer. Deposit: Once your account is good to go, make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of their secure payment methods.

Once your account is good to go, make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of their secure payment methods. Play: Submit a $5 entry. Doing this instantly activates your $50 in bonus entries.

Once your bonus is locked in and we are ready to build a lineup, you have two strategic options for your entries:

Standard Entries: If you want to chase the maximum payout, this is your route. A standard entry requires 2+ picks and offers the largest potential return. However, it carries a higher risk because all legs must hit for your entry to win.

Flex Entries: If you want a built-in safety net, I highly recommend flexing your entry, which requires 3+ picks. While the maximum payout is slightly lower than a standard entry, a flex entry means we can still walk away with some winnings even if one leg of the entry misses the mark. It’s a smart way to protect your bankroll while still staying in the game!