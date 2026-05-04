Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for 76ers-Knicks, NBA, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than finding a great spot to build your daily fantasy bankroll, especially when the stakes are high. If you want to get in on tonight’s incredible NBA playoff action, you can sign up here with the Underdog promo code WTOP ahead of the heavy-hitting Eastern Conference clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.

By simply signing up and playing a $5 entry, new users instantly get a $50 bonus to use on tonight’s matchup at Madison Square Garden—or any other NBA game this week. This exclusive welcome offer is built specifically for first-time players, giving you a guaranteed bankroll boost so we can start chasing those bigger payouts together while targeting today’s top superstar projections.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA Picks

Getting started with the latest Underdog promo code is the perfect way to add some serious excitement to tonight’s highly anticipated 76ers vs. Knicks showdown. By simply registering and placing your first $5 entry, you instantly receive $50 in bonus entries to use across the platform. Whether you want to build a ticket around the massive star power at Madison Square Garden or prefer to spread your picks across multiple NBA playoff games, this bonus provides immediate, guaranteed value.

Keep in mind, this offer is strictly available to new Underdog customers. To successfully claim the bonus, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Underdog Fantasy legally operates. Once you confirm your eligibility and complete your initial $5 play, your account gets credited instantly.

Top Player Projections on Monday Night

If you want to use your promo smartly tonight, targeting the highest-projected scorers is my favorite place to start. Since these stats are from the NBA playoffs, the intensity is cranked up and the defense is tighter, so we have to look closely at the board. Here are the five players with the highest consensus points over/under lines for tonight:

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Points Line: 27.5

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) @ New York Knicks

Points Line: 27.5

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Points Line: 26.5

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) @ New York Knicks

Points Line: 25.5

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) @ San Antonio Spurs

Points Line: 24.5

Analysis for Your Bonus Entries

Tonight’s playoff slate is defined by superstar talent clashing with elite defenses, and we need to handicap these spots carefully. Joel Embiid shares the highest morning line projection of the night at 27.5 points, but he faces a grueling test. The Knicks boast one of the stingiest defenses in the league, allowing just 100.3 points per game and holding opponents to a low .436 field goal percentage.

On the other side of that same matchup, Jalen Brunson (26.5 points) and Tyrese Maxey (25.5 points) are going to trade blows. Brunson faces a 76ers defense allowing 106.6 points per contest. That slightly softer matchup makes Brunson a very tempting play as New York’s primary scoring engine.

Out West, Victor Wembanyama is also pegged at 27.5 points and will look to exploit a Timberwolves defense giving up 107.5 points per game. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards (24.5 points) faces the toughest situational matchup on the board.

The Spurs have locked down opponents to exactly 100.0 points per game while holding them to a staggering .403 field goal percentage. We have to weigh whether Edwards’ pure scoring volume can crack San Antonio’s stifling defensive metrics before locking him into our entries.

How to Apply the Underdog Promo Code

Getting your account set up ahead of tip-off takes just a few minutes.

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information. Enter the Code: Make sure you enter the Underdog promo code WTOP during registration to qualify for the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $5 using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Submit a real-money entry of at least $5. Once placed, your account will instantly be credited with $50 in bonus entries.

Once your account is loaded and you are ready to build your ticket, you will have two different entry types to choose from.